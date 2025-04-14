AO Expands Healthcare Studio With Integration of Alexander + Hibbs, AIA

Uniting 30 years of specialized healthcare expertise with AO’s full-service architecture platform

ORANGE, Calif., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AO, a leading full-service architecture firm with design expertise spanning the full spectrum of multifamily and commercial real estate, is pleased to announce the integration of Alexander + Hibbs (A+H) into its growing Healthcare Studio. This strategic move brings together the strengths of both firms—AO’s robust, interdisciplinary platform with A+H’s three decades of specialized healthcare design experience—to deliver enhanced value to clients and communities alike.

With this integration, the A+H team now operates fully under the AO banner, continuing to serve existing clients with the same trusted team, bolstered by AO’s expanded resources and national reach. The transition marks a new chapter in healthcare design for both firms, strengthening AO’s already dynamic Healthcare Studio, which has been delivering impactful work in urgent care centers, medical office buildings, and outpatient clinics since its founding in 2020.

Since 1995, A+H has earned a reputation for excellence across a wide range of healthcare facility types, including radiology and MRI suites, infusion centers, cath labs, pharmacies, emergency departments, wellness centers, retail clinics, and OSHPD/HCAI-regulated hospital environments. Their technical expertise and client-focused approach complement AO’s commitment to thoughtful, relationship-driven design.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rollie Alexander and his team to AO,” said Rob Budetti, Managing Partner at AO. “This integration aligns with our shared values and enhances our ability to deliver exceptional healthcare environments through expanded capabilities and seamless collaboration.”

As part of this integration, Rollie Alexander, AIA, Founding Principal of A+H, joins AO as a Principal and leader of its Healthcare Studio. With nearly 40 years of experience in healthcare design, Alexander has led projects for leading institutions including Children’s Hospital of Orange County, MemorialCare Health System, St. Jude Medical Center, and HCA Healthcare. Current studio work includes major upgrades at HCA Riverside Community Hospital, multiple MemorialCare campus projects, and initial programming and conceptual planning for a behavioral health clinic in Hollywood, California.

“I’m excited to join AO and continue our mission of delivering outstanding healthcare design,” said Alexander. “AO’s collaborative culture and commitment to client relationships make this a natural fit. Together, we are building on our shared legacy and growing our capacity to serve clients at every scale.”

With a unified team, expanded expertise, and shared vision, AO is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of today’s healthcare sector—delivering innovative, patient-centered environments for tomorrow.

About AO

AO is a relationship-focused, design-driven architectural, landscape, interior, and planning services firm helping clients create places where people and businesses flourish. In its 51st year, the firm boasts wide-ranging expertise across multifamily, retail, hospitality, mixed-use, science and technology, data centers, restaurant, healthcare, office, industrial, parking, landscape, interiors, and global design, modular, commercial, and public utilities. AO is known for its ardent collaboration with developers and owners and deep expertise across various building types. AO operates from studios in Orange, San Diego, Oakland, and Sunnyvale, CA, New York, NY, Atlanta, GA, and Orlando, FL, where it serves clients across the Americas, Asia, and beyond. Visit aoarchitects.com to learn more.



MEDIA CONTACT

Holly Jenvey

Holly@ideahall.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34e13f11-95af-4b6d-8738-d546533e5ad4

Rollie Alexander Rollie Alexander joins AO as principal following Alexander + Hibbs integration

