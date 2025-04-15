Sean Wheeler’s Executive Dad’s Playbook Hits Best-Seller Status, Empowering Dads to Lead at Home and Work

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sean Wheeler ’s book, “ Executive Dad’s Playbook : Mastering Legacy in Life, Health, and Wealth, “ has achieved best-seller status on Amazon. With more than two decades of experience and over 15,000 client sessions, Wheeler’s created a book that highlights executive fathers' often-overlooked challenges while balancing their demanding careers and family life.Wheeler, a hypnotherapist and executive coach, presents a unique perspective that merges personal insights with practical strategies for success. His book reflects the lessons learned from countless conversations with successful men who have navigated the pressures of executive life. These individuals, while thriving in their careers, often faced regrets in their personal lives, particularly regarding their roles as fathers and husbands. The Executive Dad’s Playbook aims to help today’s executive dads avoid these pitfalls, guiding them toward a more balanced and fulfilling life.“I wrote this book for men who are dedicated to creating a legacy but, at the same time, are unaware of the unintended consequences of their current lifestyle,” said Wheeler. “Far too often, a man’s success in business comes at the expense of his health, his marriage, and his relationship with his children. My goal is to help men shift their focus and create a life they can be proud of, not just for their business accomplishments but for the legacy they leave behind.”The book addresses common issues faced by executives, such as preventable health problems, the strain on marriages, and the long-term effects on children, including struggles with addiction and self-confidence. Wheeler also offers solutions based on his expertise in hypnotherapy, blending practical advice with psychological insight to provide a holistic approach to managing life, health, and wealth.Through the Executive Dad’s Playbook, Wheeler presents a clear blueprint for achieving balance, success, and a lasting legacy. The book encourages men to reframe their approach to success by considering the full impact of their decisions on their health, family life, and long-term goals.Sean Wheeler is a seasoned hypnotherapist and executive coach with over 20 years of experience helping individuals and organizations succeed. With a focus on mental well-being and personal transformation, Wheeler has worked with thousands of clients to overcome obstacles in their professional and personal lives. His work has been instrumental in helping executive dads redefine success and create lasting legacies.For additional information about Executive Dad’s Playbook or to connect with the author, please visit executivedads.com

