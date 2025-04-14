EXL named a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group’s 2025 Life and Annuities Insurance BPS and TPA PEAK Matrix® Assessment

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a global data and AI company, announced it has been named a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group’s Life and Annuities (L&A) Insurance Business Process Services (BPS) and Third-Party Administrator (TPA) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

This is the second consecutive year that EXL has earned this distinction. Everest Group cites EXL’s digital integration of analytics and AI solutions, robust engagement models, and in-house domain expertise as key to its market success.

“EXL has demonstrated growth in the L&A Insurance BPS and TPA market, driven by its digital transformation-led strategy and flexible engagement models, including BPaaS and TPA constructs. This approach has reinforced EXL as a partner of choice for enterprises,” said Sahil Chaudhary, practice director, Everest Group. “EXL continues to invest in upskilling and talent development through in-house microlearning programs on emerging technologies and industry certifications. Collectively, these efforts have positioned it as a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group L&A Insurance BPS and TPA PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.”

Each year, Everest Group presents detailed assessments of L&A insurance BPS and TPA providers. This year’s assessment includes 24 companies. Firms are evaluated based on their vision, capabilities, and market impact. Researchers determine an organization’s positioning based on Everest Group’s annual RFI process, interactions with leading L&A insurance BPS and TPA providers, client reference checks, and ongoing analysis of the industry market.

“As the L&A insurance industry undergoes yet another transformation, insurers are grappling with ways to break away from legacy systems and improve operational efficiency," said Vivek Jetley, president and head of insurance and healthcare and life sciences, EXL. "At EXL, we are proud to be accelerating the adoption of intelligent automation into our clients’ existing service offerings, including actuarial services, claims management, underwriting, and policy administration, to create more efficient, value-driven decisioning.”

To read more about Everest Group’s L&A Insurance BPS and TPA PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, click here. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the insurance industry, click here.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 59,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

