Governor Kotek Announces New Acting Superintendent of Oregon State Hospital Upon Learning More Details on Recent Fatality

Today, Governor Tina Kotek directed Kristine Kautz, Acting Director at the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) to immediately install new leadership at the Oregon State Hospital (OSH) in the interest of patient safety after OHA shared information with the Governor’s Office less than 24 hours ago regarding a recent fatality at the hospital. Interim Superintendent and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sara Walker has resigned.

Acting Director Kautz has appointed Dave Baden, current Deputy Director of Policy and Programs at OHA, to serve as Acting Superintendent, effective immediately.

“Today, I directed Acting Director Kautz to make Dave Baden Acting Superintendent of the Oregon State Hospital after learning more details around a recent fatality. I have also directed the agency to make a 30-day plan to address issues related to patient care and safety, effective immediately,” Governor Kotek said. “Patients and their families deserve a hospital that meets the highest possible standard of care.”

“The Oregon Health Authority shares the Governor’s concerns and urgency regarding this matter and are resolved to do everything in our power to improve patient safety at OSH,” incoming Acting Superintendent Baden said.

OHA is working on an immediate plan to address concerns with increased oversight from the Governor’s Office.

###