SECU Foundation Awards $480,000 in Mission Development Grants to Support 12 North Carolina Non-profits

RALEIGH, N.C., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation is pleased to announce its first cohort of Mission Development Grant (MDG) recipients for 2025, welcoming 12 new organizations to the program including non-profits in three counties – Chowan, Currituck, and Franklin – that are receiving first-time funding outside of scholarships and loans. The new grantees are working to address domestic violence and exploitation, homelessness, substance misuse, health and well-being, housing, and community support services.

SECU Foundation’s MDG program provides each grantee $40,000 to help them build capacity, assess organizational needs, and receive coaching in specific areas from a dedicated consultant. To date, nearly $5 million has been awarded to 120 North Carolina non-profits that are providing critical services for the people of our state.

“We are delighted to welcome these new grantees to our Mission Development Grant program,” said SECU Foundation Board Chair Chris Ayers. “This funding allows these non-profits to build capacity and sustainability as they bring assistance to their local communities. SECU Foundation is proud of the role these grants have played in making organizations stronger across our state.”

Grantees include:

Several grantees shared the beneficial impacts the SECU Foundation funding will have for their organizations:

Hope Coalition Director Julie Huneycutt said, “We are honored to receive a Mission Development Grant to further the important work of our organization of preventing substance misuse and supporting youth and adults struggling with addiction and seeking recovery. The opportunity to work with a consultant in crafting our strategic plan will help us navigate the growth of our programs and the impact to those we are serving and help us sharpen our focus to be most effective and create lasting change. SECU Foundation has shown dedication in ensuring success among non-profits by providing this resource, and in turn is helping build healthier, more successful and sustainable non-profits for all of North Carolina. We are truly grateful.”

Women's Resource Center Executive Director Michelle Morgan said, "Receiving SECU Foundation's Mission Development Grant will empower us to expand our capacity and more effectively fulfill our mission of supporting women and families in need across Catawba County and the neighboring counties of Alexander, Burke, and Caldwell in North Carolina. This funding will be instrumental in strengthening our organization by enhancing program development, outreach, and fundraising efforts. We are deeply grateful for this incredible opportunity!"

Main Street Edenton Executive Director Ches Chesson said, "The Mission Development Grant from the SECU Foundation will be instrumental in helping us continue developing third spaces that foster connection and community. This support strengthens our efforts to make downtown Edenton a more resilient, inclusive, and welcoming place for all residents and visitors alike."

Franklin Vance Warren Opportunity, Inc. CEO and Senior Advisor Abdul Sm Rasheed said, "We are honored to be a recipient of the SECU Foundation's Mission Development Grant. This support will enable us to update our strategic plan and embark on a capital initiative aimed at retiring debt on our building, secure funding for future programs, and move towards sustainability. We are incredibly grateful for this opportunity. With the guidance of our consultant, we will strengthen our organization's sustainability and ensure long-term success in serving our community. This investment will help us take significant strides toward financial stability, allowing us to expand our impact and continue delivering essential services."

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $300 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

