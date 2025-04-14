FIX Coaching & Consulting Launches Free Training for High-Achieving Professionals Ready to Reclaim Career Momentum

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIX Coaching & Consulting, a career strategy and executive coaching firm, is hosting a free live virtual training on Thursday, April 17 at 6:00 PM CT, titled The Career Refresh Training. This one-hour experience is tailored for high-performing professionals navigating unexpected career transitions—whether recently laid off, overlooked for promotion, or stalled in a role that no longer aligns with their goals.

In today’s volatile job market, mid-to-senior level professionals realize that loyalty and hard work no longer guarantee stability or advancement. The Career Refresh Training is designed to help those feeling undervalued or uncertain regain clarity, visibility, and confidence quickly.

Participants will walk away with:

-A clear, actionable plan for their next career move

-Proven strategies to stand out and get noticed by recruiters

-Tools to rebuild career confidence and personal branding

-A supportive network of like-minded professionals on the rise

“This training is for the high achievers who know they’re meant for more but feel momentarily off track,” said Dana L. Cox, Founder & CEO of FIX Coaching & Consulting. “They’re not broken—the system is. I created this training to help professionals reposition themselves and reclaim their power in a shifting market.”

FIX Coaching & Consulting is known for its results-driven coaching framework, helping tech, finance, consulting, and healthcare professionals achieve fast, measurable breakthroughs. With a focus on clarity, strategy, and executive positioning, Dana Cox delivers real-world solutions—not fluff.

The training is free, and registration is now open at CareerRefreshNOW.com. Seats are limited, and early sign-up is encouraged.

