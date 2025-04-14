Positron Corporation Secures Agreement to Sell Four PET-CT Scanners

Niagara Falls, NY, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corporation (“Positron” or the “Company”) (OTC: POSC), a leading molecular imaging medical device company specializing in PET and PET-CT imaging systems and clinical services, is pleased to announce the sale of four PET-CT scanners to a prominent and highly respected provider of advanced cardiovascular diagnostics and treatment. This achievement underscores Positron’s growing role in advancing cardiac imaging and its commitment to delivering state-of-the-art molecular imaging solutions that empower healthcare providers to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflow, and improve patient outcomes. The sales further reflect the strong and accelerating demand for PET imaging in cardiology and Positron’s ability to meet the evolving needs of practices across the healthcare landscape.

Positron’s molecular imaging PET-CT systems are engineered to redefine cardiac PET imaging by delivering exceptional performance, advanced technology, and unmatched value. Renowned for reliability and clinical excellence, Positron PET-CTs feature a spacious 72 cm gantry for enhanced patient comfort and high-sensitivity acquisition technology that reduce radiation exposure for both patients and technologists.

Designed with efficiency in mind, Positron systems offer the smallest footprint and lightest weight in their class—maximizing space utilization without compromising imaging capabilities. This makes them an ideal solution for modern healthcare environments where space and performance are equally critical.

Cost-effective and innovative, Positron PET-CTs excel in both cardiology and oncology applications. Advanced data acquisition and identification technologies enable faster, more precise scans, improving diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency. With the ability to deliver both anatomic and functional imaging, Positron PET-CT systems support a wide range of molecular imaging needs—from cardiac and tumor imaging to brain studies—underscoring their versatility and the Company’s commitment to advancing medical diagnostics.

Adel Abdullah, President of Positron, stated, “We are proud to partner with some of the most advanced and forward-thinking practices in the field of nuclear cardiology. At Positron, our mission is to deliver not only cutting-edge imaging technology but also meaningful value that enhances patient care and clinical outcomes. We remain fully committed to supporting practices as they transition to cardiac PET by offering solutions that combine superior performance, expert support, and unmatched affordability.” Mr. Abdullah continued, “This is a pivotal moment for cardiac PET and for Positron. Demand for the modality is growing rapidly across the imaging industry, and we are focused on making PET accessible to all—regardless of the size or scope of the practice. We are providing practices with an ideal entry point into cardiac PET through best-in-class technology, comprehensive service, and a flexible, cost-effective path to adoption.”

About Positron Corporation

Positron Corporation is a medical technology company that co-develops, manufactures, and sells state-of-the-art PET and PET-CT imaging systems and clinical services to nuclear medicine healthcare providers throughout North America.

Positron specializes in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging, the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron’s innovative PET/PET-CT technologies, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine.

Positron's Attrius® PET and NeuSight PET-CT imaging systems and distinct market position are substantial advantages unique to Positron that will facilitate the adoption of cardiac PET and the growth of the nuclear imaging market. Positron will soon offer a state-of-the-art PET-CT 4D molecular imaging device in the Affinity PET-CT 4D 64-Slice. Positron’s PET-CT(s) will enable nuclear cardiologists to utilize the full capabilities of molecular imaging and nuclear medicine. Positron’s PET-CT systems will also enable the Company to fully service and meet the demands of the vast oncology imaging segment of nuclear medicine.

Positron is committed to expanding the cardiac and oncology PET modality by delivering the best technology and value to imaging specialists and will continue to advance its technology through its co-developer, supplier, and R&D venture with Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Technology Co. a subsidiary of Neusoft Medical Systems.

Please visit the Company’s website at: www.positron.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Positron Corporation, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results even if new information becomes available in the future.

