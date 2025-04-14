AQUA Developments’ The Central Downtown Wins Big at International Property Awards!

Fourth Prestigious Award Cements Developer’s Position as a Leader in Dubai Real Estate





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AQUA Developments’ flagship project, The Central Downtown, has won the esteemed “Best Mixed-Use Development Arabia” at the International Property Awards 2025, held in London. This prestigious accolade marks the fourth major award for The Central Downtown, a project that has rapidly become one of Dubai’s most iconic mixed-use communities.

Spanning over 7 acres in the heart of Arjan, Dubailand, The Central Downtown represents a bold vision of modern urban living—one that integrates residential comfort, retail convenience, wellness, and lifestyle into a single, vibrant destination. The development features four striking towers with a selection of thoughtfully designed studios and 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, all offering contemporary layouts tailored to Dubai’s dynamic population.

Speaking on the achievement, Faisal Baig, Head of AQUA Developments, said:

“Winning the ‘Best Mixed-Use Development Arabia’ is a significant milestone, not just for The Central Downtown, but for AQUA Developments as a whole. It’s a reflection of our commitment to creating communities that offer unmatched quality, functionality, and design.”

The award-winning project has been previously recognized by Arabian Business, Construction Week, and now celebrates yet another milestone at the International Property Awards—an institution that honors global excellence in real estate and development since 1993.

Beyond its elegant residential offerings, The Central Downtown stands out for its amenity-rich environment. The project is built atop a sprawling retail mall, delivering an extraordinary level of convenience for its residents. Amenities include a wave pool, open-air gym, zen garden, rooftop cinema, padel tennis courts, and even a rainforest garden—making it not just a place to live, but a place to thrive.

With over 1,200 apartments, terrace penthouses, and freehold ownership available, the development continues to attract both end-users and investors from across the region and beyond.

And the momentum continues—AQUA Developments has confirmed that a new project in Arjan is slated to launch immediately after Ramadan. Designed with the same innovation and lifestyle focus, the upcoming development is expected to raise the bar even further in Dubai’s real estate landscape.

AQUA Developments is a Dubai-based real estate developer committed to creating high-quality, community-focused residential and mixed-use projects. With a growing portfolio of award-winning developments, the company is known for its forward-thinking approach, modern design sensibilities, and dedication to enhancing urban living. AQUA continues to expand across key locations in Dubai, with multiple exciting new launches planned for 2025 and beyond.

Contact Information:

AQUA Developments

Email: info@aquadevelopments.com

Phone: +971 56 425 2626 | +44 33 3038 2121

Website: https://www.aquadevelopments.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f42f1e2c-4b3c-4e48-a265-d0da308916b0

