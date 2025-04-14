Current Tariffs Pose Little-to-No Threat to ScanTech AI’s Core Business, Company Confirms

Diversified Sourcing and Strategic Planning Help Shield ScanTech AI from Supply Chain Disruptions

Atlanta, GA, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScanTech AI Systems Inc.(Nasdaq: STAI) (“ScanTech AI” or the “Company”), a pioneer in non-intrusive, fixed-gantry CT screening technologies, today states that it believes, that its core business operations remain unaffected by the latest import tariff policies instituted by the United States, citing a resilient supply chain and diversified sourcing model as key advantages in navigating global trade disruptions.

“We designed our operational model to absorb shocks like these,” said Dolan Falconer, Chief Executive Officer of ScanTech AI. “Tariff shifts may disrupt some industries, but we do not believe that they will substantially impact our core business. We believe that we’re well-positioned to continue delivering our mission-critical technologies without delay or compromise.”

ScanTech AI’s robust manufacturing and procurement ecosystem was intentionally structured to minimize dependency on any single geographical region, reducing the risk of exposure to geopolitical volatility and trade barriers. This has allowed the Company to maintain cost stability and uphold delivery commitments without interruption.

“Our approach has always been to design for resilience,” added Rocky Starns, Chief Technology Officer of ScanTech AI. “By building a global network of suppliers and anticipating policy shifts, we’ve worked to help ensure our ability to deliver advanced security systems without disruption—regardless of changes in the trade environment.”

ScanTech AI’s technology solutions are powered by proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms that are currently deployed internationally. These technologies enhance threat detection, expedite processing, and can support tariff enforcement initiatives without compromising throughput or operational efficiency.

As global trade and security landscapes continue to evolve, ScanTech AI remains committed to equipping security operators worldwide with scalable, adaptable, and future-ready solutions that enhance threat detection, operational efficiency, and mission resilience.

About ScanTech AI Systems

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: STAI) has developed one of the world’s most advanced non-intrusive ‘fixed-gantry’ CT screening technologies. Utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, ScanTech AI’s state-of-the-art scanners accurately and quickly detect hazardous materials and contraband. Engineered to automatically locate, discriminate, and identify threat materials and items of interest, ScanTech AI’s solutions are designed for use in airports, seaports, borders, embassies, corporate headquarters, government and commercial buildings, factories, processing plants, and other facilities where security is a priority.

For more information, visit www.scantechais.com and https://investor.scantechais.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), including statements regarding ScanTech AI’s management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects or strategies regarding the future, including possible business combinations, revenue growth and financial performance, product expansion and services. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Additionally, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “target,” “seek” or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations and beliefs made by the management of ScanTech AI, in light of their respective experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and their potential effect on ScanTech AI, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate under the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting ScanTech AI will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including product and service acceptance, regulatory oversights, research and development success, and that ScanTech AI will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated. Should one or more of these risks of uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions of ScanTech AI prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” and in other sections of the filings of ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and in the current and periodic reports filed or furnished by ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars) from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on the information available to ScanTech AI as of the date hereof, and ScanTech AI assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may otherwise be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact:

ScanTech AI Systems Inc.

James White, CFO

jwhite@scantechibs.com

Investor & Media Relations Contact:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

+1(646) 866-7928

annabelle@iecapitalusa.com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.