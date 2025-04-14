Submit Release
Freight Technologies Announces Full Year 2024 Results and Outlook for 2025

Gross margin % improvement | Lower net loss | Improved cash flow from operations

HOUSTON, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT; “Fr8Tech” or the “Company”), a logistics management innovation company offering a diverse portfolio of technology-driven solutions, today announced its results for the full year ended December 31, 2024.

“2024 was a transformative year for Fr8Tech, highlighted by improvements across several key metrics including gross margins and cash flow from operations. In July, we launched Waavely, a state-of-the-art platform for ocean freight booking and management which continues to successfully handle ocean freight. The Company also on-boarded many new customers to its platform in 2024, with continued momentum in the first quarter 2025, including new or expanded agreements with several multi-national enterprises. In 2025 we continue to demonstrate our commitment to innovation, with the successful launch of Fleet Rocket, our cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers and other logistics operators, and the introduction of our advanced AI Tendering Bot, designed to automate and streamline the load tendering process. Cumulatively, these activities and advancements position Fr8Tech as a comprehensive digital freight-logistics technology company. We remain focused on the expansion and adoption of our innovative and cost-effective solutions, and our automation-driven service offerings and lean corporate positioning enable the Company and our customers to best navigate the current macroeconomic trade environment,” said Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech.

Business Highlights

  • The Company released many new features and capabilities to Fr8App including:18 tracking integrations with GPS providers; ETA calculations; automatic status updates; WhatsApp notifications; bespoke integrations with customer platforms; facilities management; and, new reports and analytics.
  • The Company made substantial progress with the development and showcasing of Fleet Rocket, which was formally launched in February 2025.
  • Waavely, an ocean freight booking and management platform for container shipments, was launched in July 2024.
  • Fr8Fleet, the Company’s dedicated capacity service, realized 42% year-over-year revenue growth.
  • With a more than 80% response rate on a customer satisfaction survey, Fr8Tech received highly positive customer feedback on logistics and customer service with average scores greater than four out of five.
  • The Company achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification, demonstrating its commitment to quality controls and best-in-class management standards.

Financial Highlights

  • Gross margin percentage increased 1.8% year-over-year to 9.8% in 2024 from 7.9% in 2023 as the Company actively sought more profitable routes in the cross-border and domestic spot markets and made operational efficiency improvements to its dedicated services.
  • Cash flow from operations improved by $1.6 million year-over-year to -$4.2 million from -$5.8 million in 2023 primarily due to improved margins, faster collections and better working capital management.
  • Net loss improved year-over-year by $3.7 million to -$5.6 million in 2024 from -$9.3 million in 2023, despite lower revenue, due to higher gross margin percentage, lower operating expenses and efficiencies, and extinguishing long-term debt.

2025 Annual Outlook

The Company expects to continue to improve its financial results in 2025, as it transitions further to a leading logistics technology provider with its software offering and AI-powered solutions across the Fr8App platform.

  • Revenue: $20 million to $25 million
  • Gross Profit: $2 million to $3 million
  • Operating Loss: -$4 million to -$5.5 million

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for seamless Over-the-Road (OTR) B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Fr8Now, a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping; Fr8Fleet, a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico; Waavely, a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide and Fleet Rocket a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operator Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Fr8Tech’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that Fr8Tech or Fr8App Inc. may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (4) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App Inc.; (5) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App Inc.’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (6) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under “Risk Factors,” to be filed in Fr8Tech other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Fr8Tech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2023

Schedule I

FREIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
 
             
    Years Ended December 31,  
    2024
   2023  
Revenue   $ 13,728,922     $ 17,060,753  
Cost and expenses                
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)     12,389,520       15,709,673  
Compensation and employee benefits     5,349,764       5,963,713  
General and administrative     1,983,901       3,163,639  
Sales and marketing     65,574       80,328  
Depreciation and amortization     430,414       404,598  
Total cost and expenses     20,219,173       25,321,951  
                 
Operating loss     (6,490,251 )     (8,261,198 )
                 
Other income and expenses                
Interest expense, net     (673,858 )     (807,939 )
Other expense, net     -       (498,917 )
Gain from extinguishment of debts     1,607,766       -  
Change in fair value of convertible note     22,602       345,396  
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes     (5,533,741 )     (9,222,658 )
                 
Income tax expense     67,486       104,948  
                 
Net loss   $ (5,601,227 )   $ (9,327,606 )
                 
Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted   $ (6.14 )   $ (194.87 )
Weighted average number of ordinary shares     912,837       47,867  
                 
Net loss   $ (5,601,227 )   $ (9,327,606 )
Other comprehensive gain (loss) net of tax                
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)     (1,740,552 )     452,917  
Comprehensive loss   $ (7,341,779 )   $ (8,874,689 )
                 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Schedule II

FREIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
       
    December 31,  
    2024    2023  
ASSETS:            
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 204,032     $ 1,560,105  
Accounts receivable, net     3,533,330       5,360,493  
Unbilled receivables     520,037       961,747  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     792,147       1,270,744  
Total current assets     5,049,546       9,153,089  
                 
Capitalized software, net     574,109       771,133  
Property and equipment, net     13,238       18,239  
Other long-term assets     39,988       80,674  
Security deposits     7,818       7,818  
Intangible assets, net     5,546       6,359  
Total assets   $ 5,690,245     $ 10,037,312  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT):                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 1,442,517     $ 1,875,727  
Accrued expenses     1,280,563       2,239,171  
Short-term borrowings     3,343,710       2,819,620  
Income tax payable     278,215       220,180  
Insurance financing payable     -       13,191  
Total current liabilities     6,345,005       7,167,889  
                 
Convertible notes payable– long term     -       242,442  
Total liabilities     6,345,005       7,410,331  
                 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES                
                 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)                
Series A preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, (*) shares authorized; 1,815,438 and 162,732,288 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively     182       16,274  
Series B preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 21,000,000 shares authorized; 1,262,074 and 1,262,074 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively     126       126  
Series seed preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000 shares authorized; 7,020 and 7,020 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively     -       -  
                 
Ordinary shares, no par value, (**) unlimited shares authorized; 2,185,074 and 2,191,924 shares ($1.10 par value in 2023) issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively     -       2,411,118  
Additional paid-in capital     45,510,375       39,023,126  
Accumulated deficit     (44,916,779 )     (39,315,551 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (1,248,664 )     491,888  
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)     (654,760 )     2,626,981  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)   $ 5,690,245     $ 10,037,312  
                 

(*) List of authorized shares for Series A preferred
a. Series A1A preferred shares: 10,000,000 authorized shares
b. Series A2 preferred shares: 3,000,000 authorized shares
c. Series A4 preferred shares: unlimited authorized shares
(**) Ordinary Share par value was change to no par value in June 2024.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Schedule III

FREIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
       
    Years Ended December 31,  
    2024    2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net loss   $ (5,601,227 )   $ (9,327,606 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     430,414       404,598  
Share-based compensation     981,023       1,153,787  
Non-cash interest     -       449,147  
Change in fair market value of convertible note     (22,602 )     (345,396 )
Conversion inducement expense     -       129,259  
Gain from extinguishment of debt     (1,607,766 )     -  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     1,120,176       45,383  
Unbilled receivables     334,728       1,070,440  
Prepaid expense and other assets     591,263       288,272  
Security deposits     -       11,457  
Accounts payable     (272,319 )     (181,880 )
Accrued expenses     (217,893 )     435,193  
Income tax payable     58,035       76,662  
Net cash used in operating activities     (4,206,168 )     (5,790,684 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Capitalization of software development costs     (336,153 )     (328,645 )
Purchase of property and equipment     (9,570 )     (34,724 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (345,723 )     (363,369 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Proceeds from convertible notes     -       7,675,000  
Proceeds from notes payable, net of discounts     875,000       -  
Repayment of insurance financing payable     (236,082 )     (346,524 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock from ATM Offering     3,079,016       -  
Repayment of short-term borrowings     (16,378,757 )     (19,385,421 )
Proceeds from short-term borrowings     16,902,846       18,857,667  
Net cash provided by financing activities     4,242,023       6,800,722  
                 
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents     (309,868 )     646,669  
                 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     (1,046,205 )     (99,564 )
                 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period     1,560,105       1,013,000  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period   $ 204,032     $ 1,560,105  
                 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information                
Cash paid for interest   $ 675,628     $ 816,819  
                 
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activity                
Financing of insurance premiums   $ 222,891     $ 341,653  
Conversion of convertible notes to preferred stock   $ -     $ 7,054,065  
Conversion of convertible notes to ordinary shares   $ -     $ 1,040,000  
Conversion of preferred stock to ordinary shares   $ -     $ 1,368,907  
Conversion of warrants to ordinary shares   $ -     $ 60,253  
                 
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported in the consolidated balance sheet                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 204,032     $ 1,560,105  
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows   $ 204,032     $ 1,560,105  
                 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.


