Account Based Marketing Platform (ABM) Market on a Steady Growth Path: Projected to Grow Through 2030 at CAGR 12.01%

Sustainable 12.01% CAGR Reflects Enduring Account Based Marketing Platform Demand Across Sectors

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Account Based Marketing Platform (ABM) Market, projecting a compound annual growth rate of 12.01% through 2030. The new reports - 'Market Share: Account Based Marketing Platform (ABM), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Account Based Marketing Platform (ABM), 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.01%through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic ABM landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in ABM Platforms

In an era where personalization and precision are key to breaking through market noise, Account-Based Marketing (ABM) has emerged as a cornerstone strategy for B2B organizations aiming to engage high-value accounts with tailored experiences. From technology and financial services to healthcare, manufacturing, and professional services, enterprises are rapidly embracing data-driven ABM solutions to align sales and marketing efforts, deepen customer relationships, increase deal sizes, and accelerate pipeline velocity. As buying cycles grow more complex, ABM enables businesses to focus resources strategically, drive revenue growth, and achieve measurable impact with greater efficiency.

According to Kunal Pakhale, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, “Today’s ABM platforms are at the forefront of modern B2B marketing, enabling organizations to shift from broad-based outreach to highly targeted, account-centric engagement. By leveraging advanced analytics, real-time insights, and AI-driven personalization, ABM is helping enterprises build stronger pipelines, foster long-term customer value, and drive scalable, predictable growth.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional ABM platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional ABM platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top ABM vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top ABM vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in ABM solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in ABM solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: How AI, automation, and advanced analytics are transforming ABM solutions to reduce operational costs, enhance productivity.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including 6sense, Demandbase, Dun & Bradstreet, Informa TechTarget, Jabmo by Expandi Group, Leadspace, Madison Logic, N.Rich, Rollworks by NextRoll, Salesforce, Terminus by DemandScience, Zoominfo.

Why This Matters for ABM Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of ABM solution providers, these insights are pivotal for uncovering emerging market demands, fine-tuning go-to-market strategies and differentiating in an increasingly competitive space. As personalized, account-centric engagement becomes a top priority for B2B enterprises, vendors must ensure their platforms deliver seamless integration, data-driven targeting, and measurable outcomes that empower revenue teams and drive long-term growth.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

Market Share: Account Based Marketing Platform (ABM), 2024, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-account-based-marketing-abm-platforms-2024-worldwide-2402

Market Forecast: Account Based Marketing Platform (ABM), 2025-2030, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-account-based-marketing-abm-platforms-2025-2030-worldwide-2206

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America QKS TrendsNXT on ABM market

on ABM market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the ABM market

report on the ABM market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

Click below to learn more about Competitive Intelligence Service: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhUQYdKd90A

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

