St. Bernard Academy’s Dr. Margaret Richards Featured in HelloNashville Magazine as an Expert on Why Middle School Is Important for Child Development

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Margaret Richards of St. Bernard Academy in Nashville, TN, offers reasons why middle school years are pivotal in shaping a child’s future in her recent feature in HelloNashville magazine. As an educational leader, Dr. Richards sheds light on how the K–8 model provides a foundation not only for academic success but for personal development as well.

The article highlights that middle school is a time of rapid cognitive, emotional, and social growth. Children begin to define their identities, build self-confidence, and strengthen their problem-solving abilities. According to Dr. Richards, the K-8 structure provides essential continuity during this critical time. In such an environment, students benefit from long-term relationships with educators, consistent academic expectations, and leadership opportunities that help them mature confidently. Older students naturally assume mentorship roles, and teachers can tailor instruction based on an in-depth understanding of each child’s learning style and needs.

K-8 schools also prioritize individualized attention and small class sizes, creating a more personalized and nurturing educational experience. For families in Nashville who want a balanced and focused approach to education, Dr. Richards advocates for K-8 as a model that blends academic rigor with the emotional support children need most. The full article, The Middle Matters: Why K–8 Education Shapes a Child’s Future , dives deeper into these foundational years and why they matter.

