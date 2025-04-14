Comfort Keepers of Traverse City Featured in HelloNation as a Trusted Voice in Home Safety for Seniors

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comfort Keepers of Traverse City has been featured in HelloNation magazine as a trusted authority on creating a safe and comfortable home environment for seniors and individuals with mobility challenges. In the article, Creating a Safe and Comfortable Home , co-owners Russ and Leslie Knopp share valuable insights on simple yet effective home modifications that enhance safety, independence, and overall well-being.

The feature explores key strategies to improve home accessibility, including installing ramps, widening doorways, and integrating smart home technology. Additionally, it highlights essential fall prevention measures such as securing rugs, improving lighting, and placing grab bars in high-risk areas to reduce household accidents. Beyond safety, the article emphasizes the importance of creating an inviting and functional living space, ensuring that furniture placement and supportive seating contribute to comfort and emotional well-being.

Kitchen safety is another focal point, with tips on organizing essential items at waist level, reducing clutter, and maintaining clear pathways to prevent accidents. “A home should be a haven of comfort, independence, and dignity,” says Leslie Knopp, reinforcing Comfort Keepers’ commitment to enhancing the quality of life for aging adults.

The HelloNation feature on Comfort Keepers underscores the publication’s mission to showcase industry leaders who provide research-backed insights that help individuals and families make informed decisions about senior care and home safety. The article serves as an essential resource for those looking to create a safer and more accessible home environment.

Read the full feature in HelloNation here .





About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach—blending educational content with promotional storytelling—HelloNation delivers expert-driven content that informs, inspires, and empowers. Covering topics from health and wellness to business innovation, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Staff Writer

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/684bbb0c-d890-480b-a3e9-37c9831a2223

Comfort Keepers of Traverse City Featured in HelloNation as a Trusted Voice in Home Safety for Seniors Comfort Keepers of Traverse City Featured in HelloNation as a Trusted Voice in Home Safety for Seniors

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.