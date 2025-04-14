MoneyHero Group Launches Credit Hero Club in Hong Kong, Powered by TransUnion

Consumers in Hong Kong to benefit from enhanced access to credit monitoring, financial education, and personalized financial products

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) (“MoneyHero” or the “Company”), a leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform, as well as a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced an expanded collaboration with TransUnion, a global information and insights company, to launch the innovative Credit Hero Club in Hong Kong in Q2 2025.

This joint effort builds on the success of its pilot program in 2023, during which MoneyHero launched a free credit score-checking mobile app in collaboration with TransUnion. The expanded collaboration aims to empower consumers to understand, manage, and improve their credit health more effectively, serving as a significant growth strategy and revenue driver for MoneyHero’s core credit products in Hong Kong.

Empowering Consumers with Financial Clarity

Hong Kong’s consumer credit market surpassed HK$160 billion in outstanding balance between September 2024 and November 20241. However, access to real-time credit insights remains fragmented. Credit Hero Club aims to bridge this gap, positioning MoneyHero as the leading gateway for smarter, data-driven financial decisions. Through Credit Hero Club, consumers in Hong Kong will receive the following from the MoneyHero platform:

Obtain unlimited free access to their personal credit scores, updated monthly.

Get personalized, actionable tips to enhance their creditworthiness and financial profiles.

Benefit from tailored recommendations for credit cards, loans, mortgages, and other financial products.

In the future, consumers may be able to utilize tool, which would provide an estimated probability of acceptance for various financial products in the market for their reference.



Credit Hero Club enables consumers to make informed decisions and achieve better financial outcomes, thereby strengthening MoneyHero’s relationships with customers and financial institutions alike.

Stronger Financial Outcomes for Consumers and Institutions

“We’re excited to deepen our partnership with TransUnion following our successful pilot,” said Rohith Murthy, CEO of MoneyHero. “Credit Hero Club will significantly enhance transparency and simplicity in the consumer credit journey, driving higher user engagement and conversion rates. By empowering our customers to better manage their financial health, we are simultaneously unlocking value for financial institutions, which benefit from increased access to informed, creditworthy consumers.”

“At TransUnion, we are dedicated to empowering consumers with credit literacy to pursue important life goals,” said Terri Yang, Head of Consumer Interactive Business for Asia Pacific at TransUnion. “We are excited to expand our successful collaboration with MoneyHero, which shares our vision of enabling more consumers to take control of their credit health through financial inclusion. Together, we aim to create more opportunities for consumers by facilitating proactive credit management, ultimately helping them to gain better access to financial services and achieve more in life.”

Accelerating MoneyHero’s Growth Strategy

The launch of Credit Hero Club marks a strategic milestone for MoneyHero, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of innovative digital financial services. By delivering superior customer experiences and comprehensive credit insights, MoneyHero anticipates accelerated user acquisition, increased customer lifetime value, and stronger revenue performance across its credit product portfolio in Hong Kong.

For more information about Credit Hero Club, please visit: https://creditheroclub.moneyhero.com.hk/en

About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) is a market leader in the online personal finance and digital insurance aggregation and comparison sector in Greater Southeast Asia. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines. Its brand portfolio includes B2C platforms MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, Moneymax and Seedly, as well as the B2B platform Creatory. The Company also retains an equity stake in Malaysian fintech company, Jirnexu Pte. Ltd., parent company of Jirnexu Sdn. Bhd., the operator of RinggitPlus, Malaysia’s largest operating B2C platform. MoneyHero had over 270 commercial partner relationships as at September 30, 2024, and had approximately 7.4 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The Company’s backers include Peter Thiel—co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund—and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC’s digital economy, please visit www.MoneyHeroGroup.com .



__________

1 TransUnion, Industry Insights November End 2024, https://www.transunion.hk/iir/reports/nov-2024

