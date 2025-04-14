Déménagement Crown: Montreal’s Premier Moving Company Sets a New Standard for Excellence with 5-Star Rating

Saint-Laurent, QC, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Demenagement Crown, a moving company in Montreal that takes pride in offering a professional, friendly, and affordable moving service, is proud to announce the celebration of receiving consistent top reviews on Google to earn a perfect 5-star rating. This impressive achievement showcases the company’s commitment to delivering a stress-free experience with expert handling and top-tier service.



Employing a customer-first approach that treats clients’ items with the utmost care while catering to their specific moving needs and schedule, Déménagement Crown’s recent 5-star rating highlights the company’s aim to redefine moving services with professionalism and efficiency to ensure the client’s moving experience remains the top priority. The expert team of movers is thrilled with reaching this notable milestone, and whether a client is seeking a residential or commercial, local or long-distance move, they remain steadfast in their commitment to continue providing the highest quality service possible.



“We saw a need for a moving company that truly prioritizes care, reliability, and professionalism,” said Carl Kortbaui, co-founder of Déménagement Crown. “Our goal is to take the hassle out of moving by providing a seamless and efficient Demenagement Montreal process from start to finish.”



From packing and transportation to furniture assembly and secure storage solutions, the team of experienced movers utilizes high-quality equipment and offers a full range of services tailored to their client’s unique needs.



“At Déménagement Crown, we treat every move as if it were our own,” added Jonathan Probonas, co-founder. “We’re not just moving belongings—we’re moving lives, and we take that responsibility seriously.”



With consistent 5-star reviews praising reliability and exceptional customer service, Déménagement Crown is quickly becoming Montreal’s go-to moving company. Whether relocating within the city or beyond, the Montreal Movers expert team is ready to make every move smooth and stress-free.



Déménagement Crown encourages Montreal residents searching for a dependable and stress-free move to visit www.crownmovers.com or call (514)606-4030 today to receive a free quote.



About Déménagement Crown



Founded by Carl Kortbaui and Jonathan Probonas, Déménagement Crown is a moving company in Montreal that takes pride in offering professional, friendly, and affordable service. With a professional, hard-working team and a dedication to restoring trust, reliability, and professionalism to the moving industry, Déménagement Crown makes every move a positive experience.



More Information



To learn more about Déménagement Crown and the celebration of receiving consistent top reviews on Google to earn a perfect 5-star rating, please visit the website at https://www.crownmovers.ca.



Source: https://thenewsfront.com/demenagement-crown-montreals-premier-moving-company-sets-a-new-standard-for-excellence-with-5-star-rating/

Déménagement Crown 700 Rue Hodge Saint-Laurent QC H4N 2V2 Canada (514)606-4030 https://www.crownmovers.ca

