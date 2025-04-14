CURRENC Group to Report Full Year 2024 Financial Results on April 16, 2025

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURRENC Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) (“CURRENC” or the “Company”), a fintech pioneer empowering financial institutions worldwide with artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced that it will report its full year 2024 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Participant Online Registration:

https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I632571

Webcast:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/835144607

A live webcast of this conference call will be available at https://investors.currencgroup.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same link above.

About CURRENC Group Inc.

CURRENC Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) is a fintech pioneer dedicated to transforming global financial services through artificial intelligence (AI). The Company empowers financial institutions worldwide with comprehensive AI solutions, including SEAMLESS AI Call Centre and other AI-powered Agents designed to reduce costs, increase efficiency and boost customer satisfaction for banks, insurance, telecommunications companies, government agencies and other financial institutions. The Company’s digital remittance platform also enables e-wallets, remittance companies, and corporations to provide real-time, 24/7 global payment services, advancing financial access across underserved communities.

Investor & Media Contact

CURRENC Group Investor Relations

Email: investors@currencgroup.com

