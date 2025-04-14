Dave’s Hot Chicken Announces its Smallest News Ever - Mini Sliders

Company Packs all the Flavor of its Signature Sliders into Smaller, Shareable (or not) Portions

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newest menu item at Dave’s Hot Chicken is small on size but huge on flavor. That’s because starting April 15, the company will introduce Mini Sliders at the nearly 300 Dave’s Hot Chicken locations nationwide.

Mini Sliders are a smaller take on the company’s signature Sliders, yet packed with all the same great taste. Each order comes with four Mini Sliders that start with a soft potato bun, topped with Dave’s hand-breaded, spiced-to-order chicken, kale slaw, pickle and finally drizzled with Dave’s Sauce. Each order comes with four Mini Sliders, and can be customized with one of three spice levels: No Spice, Medium or Hot. Mini Sliders are available at $7.49 for an à la carte order of four or $10.49 with fries. (Prices may vary.)

Recognizing that many people are striving for better portion control these days, Dave’s Hot Chicken is humorously suggesting that each order of four new Mini Sliders can satisfy one person … or a party of four on GLP-1. To celebrate this breakthrough, Dave’s held a special early preview last week for select fans across the country. Attendees received a prescription invitation for the event and arrived to find employees in lab coats dispensing toy syringes filled with Dave’s sauce, called Davezempic, to apply as needed to their Mini Sliders.

For a limited time, guests at all locations will receive their Mini Sliders with a Davezempic prescription label on the box.

“Our culinary innovation team always keeps the focus on our hot, juicy, spicy chicken, which has created countless fans across the globe,” said Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO, Bill Phelps. “This time, they not only made something delicious, they made something very fun to eat. So, our new Mini Sliders called for a way to announce them that was every bit as fun.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in large Hot Chicken Sliders, Tenders, Bites, and now Mini Sliders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries. Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper™ (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order. In early 2024, the company also introduced Dave’s NOT Chicken, the brand’s take on hot, juicy and crispy Cauliflower Sliders and Cauliflower Bites.

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave’s Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy’s brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, to begin franchising the Dave’s Hot Chicken concept, with Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, Drake, investing in the brand as well. The company has sold the rights to more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East and Canada and will open 90-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company’s mission is to “blow their minds.”

