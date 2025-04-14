Kandi and CBAK Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch U.S. Lithium Battery Facilities in Phases

- Partnership establishes two production facilities in the U.S. in phases to serve growing off-road vehicle demand and align with clean energy incentives under the U.S. IRA

Hangzhou, China / Dallas, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (“Kandi”), a global leader in new energy innovation, and CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK”), today jointly announced a strategic partnership to establish two lithium battery production facilities in the U.S., with locations under evaluation. The first facility, focused on battery pack assembly, is slated for near-term development. The second facility, dedicated to battery cell manufacturing, represents a longer-term initiative that both parties intend to pursue when conditions are favorable. Each facility will be operated as a separate joint venture between Kandi and CBAK, with differing ownership structures tailored to the specific nature and scope of each project.

The partnership represents a significant milestone in Kandi’s North American strategy. By building localized production capacity for both battery cells and battery packs, Kandi and CBAK are addressing rising demand in the region’s rapidly growing off-road and recreational vehicle segments. The collaboration also enhances supply chain resilience and aligns with clean energy incentives under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), offering a forward-looking response to global trade and localization pressures while unlocking long-term growth potential.

Strategic Highlights

Two Facilities, Complementary Focus: The cell manufacturing plant will be led by CBAK, who will own 90% of the equity. The pack assembly facility will be led by Kandi, who will own 90% of its equity.



Market Opportunity: The North American market for UTVs, golf carts, and other off-road vehicles was valued at $16.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately $25.0 billion by 2030 1 . The partnership is well-positioned to capture a meaningful share of the battery needs of this expanding market.



. The partnership is well-positioned to capture a meaningful share of the battery needs of this expanding market. End-to-End Integration: The two companies will jointly develop high energy density battery systems optimized for off-road and powersports vehicles. To ensure a seamless production ramp-up at Kandi’s battery pack facility, CBAK will supply battery cells at market rates—initially from its planned overseas production capacity in the near term, and later from its anticipated U.S.-based facility. This approach supports the creation of an integrated, end-to-end supply chain from battery cells to complete systems.

Feng Chen, CEO of Kandi Technologies, commented, “This partnership with CBAK marks a strategic milestone in our North American expansion. By localizing battery cell and pack production, we’re enhancing supply chain agility and aligning with U.S. clean energy policy incentives. We are positioned to meet fast-rising demand in the off-road and recreational vehicle category, creating sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Zhiguang Hu, CEO of CBAK Energy, stated, “This collaboration with Kandi reflects our shared vision to globalize advanced battery manufacturing while adapting to the evolving U.S. market. Our expertise in cell design and production will be key to establishing a reliable local supply for emerging off-road and recreational vehicle platforms.”

Final terms are subject to definitive agreements, and project locations and timelines may change. For more information, please refer to the official filings.



About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.



Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua New Energy Vehicle Town，Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co., Ltd. and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China’s leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.



About CBAK Energy



CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium and sodium batteries, as well as the production of raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company’s products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing, Shaoxing and Shangqiu, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian. For more information, please visit ir.cbak.com.cn.



Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.



Contacts:



Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Ms. Kewa Luo

+1 (212) 551-3610

IR@kandigroup.com



The Blueshirt Group

Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA

gary@blueshirtgroup.co

1 Sources: Global Market Insights, NextMSC, and Market Research Future.





