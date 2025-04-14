180 Degree Capital Corp. Notes Preliminary Net Asset Value per Share of $4.42 as of March 31, 2025, and Portfolio Company Updates From Q1 2025

MONTCLAIR, N.J., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TURN) (“180 Degree Capital”) provided the following update regarding its portfolio company holdings during the first quarter of 2025.

“As we mentioned in our press release on March 24, 2025, that noted the filing of our preliminary joint proxy statement/prospectus, Q1 2025 has been positive for a number of portfolio holdings,” said Kevin M. Rendino, Chief Executive Officer of 180 Degree Capital. “Our preliminary net asset value per share (“NAV”) as of March 31, 2025, of $4.42, is the result of strong performance from our public investments that outperformed the Russell Microcap Index by approximately 1900bps offset by expenses related to our proposed all-stock merger with Mount Logan Capital, Inc. (the “Business Combination”). On a relative basis, our gross total return of +4.5% compares favorably to the –14.4% total return for the Russell Microcap Index.1 The difference between our gross total return and our net total return, or change in NAV, of -4.7% was primarily the result of expenses related to our Business Combination and included almost $300,000 in additional professional fees resulting from the public efforts to derail our proposed Business Combination. Our day-to-day operating expenses declined by over 30% from Q1 2024.”

Mr. Rendino continued, “We are certainly open and interested in the perspectives of our shareholders and are always available to speak with any and every shareholder. That said, we would prefer to allocate our capital to efforts to grow our NAV rather than adding unnecessary expense to this proposed Business Combination. While the direct merger-related expenses incurred in Q1 2025 were material, we continue to believe that this investment will result in significant future value creation for 180 Degree Capital shareholders through their material ownership of the merged company. We believe the capabilities of Mount Logan will greatly advance our ability to provide more comprehensive solutions to public companies, and we remain fully convinced that this is the right path for value creation for 180 Degree Capital’s shareholders.”

Daniel Wolfe, President of 180 Degree Capital added, “Along with providing this preliminary NAV as of March 31, 2025, we thought it would also be useful to note the performance of our individual portfolio companies in the quarter. Q1 2025 provided a lot of positive momentum, overall, in our efforts on the investment front to build maximum net asset value for 180 Degree Capital shareholders as we head into our proposed Business Combination with Mount Logan Capital. As Kevin noted above, our gross total return during Q1 2025 that was approximately 1900 basis points above the benchmark represents extraordinary gross performance for us. Q2 2025 has started off with significant headwinds resulting from the potential impacts of tariffs and increases in the probability of a recession. While our largest investments have little to no direct exposure to the proposed or implemented tariffs, they are not immune to potential collateral impacts, including a recession and/or material declines in consumer spending. Even with these headwinds, as of the close of the public markets on April 11, 2025, our estimated gross and net total return in 2025 continues to be approximately 1800bps and 1000bps ahead of the Russell Microcap Index.1 As always, we are laser-focused on our resolve to navigate these uncertain times and set a floor for potential future value creation for our collective shareholders.”

Exited Positions:

Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) – On February 13, 2025, IVAC announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Seagate Technology Holdings plc. The acquisition closed on March 31, 2025. In addition to the acquisition price of $4.00 per share, IVAC issued aggregate distributions to shareholders of an additional $0.102 per share. The total proceeds of $4.102 per share was a 20.6% premium to the closing price of IVAC on December 31, 2024, and increased NAV by $0.07.





Brightcove, Inc. (BCOV) – On February 4, 2025, Bending Spoons completed its acquisition of BCOV for $4.45 per share, or a 2.3% premium to the closing price of BCOV on December 31, 2024, and increased NAV by 0.01.



Ongoing Positions (Largest to Smallest by Value):

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) – While PBPB reported Q4 2024 results that beat guidance and analyst estimates, Q1 2025 guidance included negative comps that were weaker than analyst estimates due to inclement weather in January and February in key market areas in the Midwest, DC and Texas. Weeks in Q1 2025 with no weather impact showed year-over-year growth in comps, and without inclement weather, PBPB believed comps for Q1 would have been positive. March comps were communicated to be back on track with positive comps. Even with the weather-related headwinds in Q1 2025, PBPB’s full-year 2025 guidance included comps to increase between 1.5-2.5% and EBITDA was in-line with estimates. PBPB expects to open at least 38 stores this year, with about 85% of that number being franchised shops. PBPB’s stock price increased from $9.42 on December 31, 2024, to $9.51 on March 31, 2025, or +1.0%, and increased NAV by $0.01.





Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) – SNCR reported results for Q4 2024 that exceeded all analyst estimates. Guidance for 2025 included strong EBITDA and free cash flow generation enabled by increasing gross margins and continued subscriber growth amongst its largest customers. SNCR also reported progress towards the receipt of an expected $28 million plus interest tax refund from the IRS. SNCR's stock price increased from $9.60 on December 31, 2024, to $10.89 on March 31, 2025, or +13.4%, and increased NAV by $0.12. 2





– SNCR reported results for Q4 2024 that exceeded all analyst estimates. Guidance for 2025 included strong EBITDA and free cash flow generation enabled by increasing gross margins and continued subscriber growth amongst its largest customers. SNCR also reported progress towards the receipt of an expected $28 million plus interest tax refund from the IRS. SNCR’s stock price increased from $9.60 on December 31, 2024, to $10.89 on March 31, 2025, or +13.4%, and increased NAV by $0.12. Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) – ACNT’s Q4 2024 results showed continued improvement in operating efficiency led to dramatic improvements in GM, EBITDA and profitability. The unlock of working capital and inventory led to an increase in cash on hand from $8m to $16m. ACNT also renegotiated a major chemical contract that, when combined with other operational improvements is currently expected to more than offset continued soft demand in the chemicals market—the recovery of which ACNT currently expects to H2 2025 or 2026. On March 12, 2025, ACNT announced the sale of its Bristol Metals subsidiary for $45 million as part of its continued effort to become a pure-play chemicals business. ACNT’s stock price increased from $11.18 on December 31, 2024, to $12.66 on March 31, 2025, or +13.2%, and increased NAV by $0.06.





Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) – ACNT's Q4 2024 results showed continued improvement in operating efficiency led to dramatic improvements in GM, EBITDA and profitability. The unlock of working capital and inventory led to an increase in cash on hand from $8m to $16m. ACNT also renegotiated a major chemical contract that, when combined with other operational improvements is currently expected to more than offset continued soft demand in the chemicals market—the recovery of which ACNT currently expects to H2 2025 or 2026. On March 12, 2025, ACNT announced the sale of its Bristol Metals subsidiary for $45 million as part of its continued effort to become a pure-play chemicals business. ACNT's stock price increased from $11.18 on December 31, 2024, to $12.66 on March 31, 2025, or +13.2%, and increased NAV by $0.06.





comScore, Inc. (SCOR) – SCOR reported Q4 2024 results that included a return to top-line growth and meaningful EBITDA growth. Growth was strongest in its cross-platform and activation businesses at approximately 20%+, and such growth rate is currently expected to continue and potentially expand in 2025. In January 2025, SCOR announced a revised data licensing agreement with Charter that saves a minimum of $35 million over the remaining life of the data contract. Additionally, SCOR secured additional debt capital from Blue Torch to enable investment in growing businesses. SCOR's stock price increased from $5.84 on December 31, 2024, to $6.87 on March 31, 2025, or +17.6%, and increased NAV by $0.04.





RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) – RFIL reported strong performance in its fiscal first quarter that ended on January 31, 2025, that exceeded analyst estimates and included strong year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth. RFIL's management noted improving visibility across its customer base along with demand for its higher-gross-margin products. RFIL's management noted that improvements in its operations to date and further optimization of its manufacturing over the ensuing quarters are expected to enable RFIL to reach its goal of EBITDA margins of at least 10%. RFIL's stock price increased from $3.91 on December 31, 2024, to $4.69 on March 31, 2025, or +19.9%, and increased NAV by $0.04.





Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) – AREN currently expects to report its Q4 2024 and full year 2024 results on or before April 15, 2025. During Q1 2025, AREN announced the appointment of Paul Edmondson as Chief Executive Officer. AREN's stock price increased from $1.34 on December 31, 2024, to $1.73 on March 31, 2025, or +29.1%, and increased NAV by $0.04.





Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) – While LTRX's FYQ2 25 (CYQ4 24) report beat estimates, FYQ3 (CYQ1 25) guidance trailed consensus estimates largely because estimates had revenue from Gridspertise continuing at similar levels to first two fiscal quarters of 2025 and instead no revenue is expected in FYQ3 and Q4 2025. This was the second quarter of beat on prior quarter, but guide down on subsequent quarter, which impacted credibility of management with investors. LTRX's core out-of-band business is doing well with high margins. Overall margins are expected to improve as low-margin Gridspertise business rolls off. Even with the below consensus guide, LTRX expects to remain adj. EPS positive and cash flow positive. LTRX's stock price decreased from $4.12 on December 31, 2024, to $2.49 on March 31, 2025, or -39.6%, and decreased NAV by $0.11.



New Positions:

180 Degree Capital began building new positions in three publicly traded companies during Q1 2025, that it looks forward to discussing in future communications with investors.



Mr. Wolfe concluded, “We have used, and plan to continue to actively use, the ongoing volatility in the public markets to identify and take advantage of investment opportunities that we believe can lead to appreciation in 180 Degree Capital’s net asset value ahead of our proposed Business Combination. The timing of the sales of BCOV and IVAC could not have been better as they have provided us with substantial capital to take advantage of these opportunities as they present themselves. Meanwhile, this cash provides a cushion to the impact of the volatility on our current holdings and interest income. With regard to merger-related expenses, we currently believe that a substantial portion of these expenses were front-end loaded, and as such, future merger-related expenses will be materially lower than those incurred to date. We are actively managing these and our day-to-day expenses to minimize the impact to NAV as much as possible. We look forward to further discussions with shareholders including after we update our joint preliminary proxy statement/prospectus to include the U.S. GAAP financials for Mount Logan and to our continued progress toward the planned completion of our proposed Business Combination in the ensuing months.”

About 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly traded registered closed-end fund focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to what we believe are substantially undervalued small, publicly traded companies that have potential for significant turnarounds. Our goal is that the result of our constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of these investee companies, i.e., a 180-degree turn. Detailed information about 180 Degree Capital and its holdings can be found on its website at www.180degreecapital.com .

Press Contact:

Daniel B. Wolfe

Robert E. Bigelow

180 Degree Capital Corp.

973-746-4500

ir@180degreecapital.com

