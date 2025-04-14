Frontline Education Announces Chris Collins as New Chief Customer Officer

Wayne, Pa., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced that Chris Collins has been named the company’s new Chief Customer Officer (CCO).

Chris brings over 30 years of experience in customer success, operations, and service innovation across the software industry, having held leadership roles at Tricentis, Ellucian, Medallia, and CA Technologies. He has a proven track record of building high-performing teams, driving operational excellence, and ensuring customer satisfaction across the entire customer lifecycle. At Frontline, Chris will be responsible for overseeing the company’s customer experience initiatives, with a focus on delivering exceptional value to K-12 school districts.

“Chris’ extensive expertise in customer engagement and service innovation makes him an ideal fit to lead our customer experience strategy,” said Matt Strazza, CEO of Frontline Education. “His leadership will be pivotal as we continue to refine our approach, delivering measurable value and deepening our relationships with K-12 education leaders. Chris’ proven track record aligns seamlessly with our commitment to provide exceptional service and outcomes for school districts nationwide.”

With Chris’ leadership, Frontline will continue its commitment to providing districts with seamless, effective solutions across the entire customer journey. His expertise in post-sales excellence and customer lifecycle management has strengthened client relationships and driven long-term success for school districts. As an example, his leadership played a key role in securing a $1.33B private equity investment at Tricentis, highlighting the direct connection between customer experience, operational efficiency, and business growth.

“Frontline Education is at a transformative stage, and I’m honored to be part of this journey,” said Chris Collins. “The company has built a strong foundation of innovation and customer commitment. My focus will be on deepening the integration of customer success across every phase of the experience, ensuring that our solutions not only meet but exceed the expectations of K-12 districts. Together, we will drive both immediate value and long-term, measurable outcomes for our clients, positioning Frontline as the go-to partner for education leaders.”

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders tap into their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

