Capital Vacations Elevates Vacation Ownership with Acquisition of Prince Resort as Flagship Destination

Prince Resort View from Elevated Pool Deck

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Vacations, a leading provider of resort management services and vacation ownership opportunities, proudly announces the acquisition of Prince Resort in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as a flagship destination in the company’s resort portfolio. This strategic acquisition reinforces Capital Vacations’ commitment to delivering exceptional vacation ownership experiences, allowing families and travelers to create lasting vacation memories.Prince Resort, an oceanfront property that boasts an impressive array of amenities, is renowned for its spacious and home-like accommodations, stunning Atlantic Ocean views, and prime location near the historic Cherry Grove Pier. Its oceanfront pools, on-site dining, and easy beach access make it a standout within Capital Vacations’ network of over 200 resorts across the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. This move underscores Capital Vacations’ focus on offering top-tier vacation ownership opportunities in high-demand markets.“We are thrilled to welcome Prince Resort as a flagship resort in the Capital Vacations family,” said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations. “This acquisition, encompassing the resort’s commercial units and a selection of condominiums, strengthens our presence in the vibrant North Myrtle Beach market and enhances our vacation ownership offerings. At Capital Vacations, we are dedicated to empowering families to travel, gather, smile, and repeat through affordable, flexible, and high-quality vacation ownership options, and Prince Resort exemplifies that vision.”“Prince Resort is more than just a vacation destination—it’s a place where families can build traditions and share unforgettable moments,” reflects Bary. “We’re proud to make Prince Resort a cornerstone of our vacation ownership portfolio.” Prince Resort truly is a destination that will inspire families to travel to exceptional destinations, gather with loved ones, smile as they create memories, and repeat those experiences year after year.Capital Vacations remains dedicated to connecting independent resorts with travelers through exceptional hospitality, operational excellence, and innovative and accessible vacation ownership opportunities. For more information about Capital Vacations and Prince Resort or to explore vacation ownership opportunities, visit www.capitalvacations.com or contact our customer service team at 833-233-2335.# # #About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with more than 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

