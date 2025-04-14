Flow Capital Announces Early Repayment of Investment in the Civic Tech Space

TORONTO, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”), a leading provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions, is pleased to announce the early repayment of principal amount and prepayment fees totaling US$2.7M, related to an investment in a female founder-led software and data provider in the civic tech space.

The capital returned from this investment will be reinvested into new opportunities, enabling Flow Capital to continue supporting founders of high-growth technology companies while pursuing attractive risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders.

All growing technology companies seeking covenant-light founder-friendly growth capital, are invited to apply for funding directly at www.flowcap.com/get-funding .

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed growth venture debt lender dedicated to supporting high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the Company has provided financing to businesses in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth without the dilutive impact of equity financing or the complexities of traditional bank loans. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating companies seeking $2 to $10 million in capital to drive their continued expansion. To learn more, please visit www.flowcap.com .

