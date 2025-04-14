AWISEE.com Launches Influencer Scouting Service to Help Brands and Agencies Expand Their Talent Roster

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AWISEE.com , a growing influencer marketing and digital public relations agency, has now introduced its Influencer Scouting service. The new feature is designed to allow brands and agencies to discover, analyze, and onboard fresh influencer talent that meets their strategic needs and market goals.With the influencer marketing space constantly changing, the process of finding voices that resonate with a brand's voice and campaign goals has become more challenging. AWISEE's Influencer Scouting service attempts to make the process easier by offering customized talent suggestions backed by thorough analysis. The process involves influencer profiling, engagement analysis, audience compatibility, and content relevance.Tailored Talent IdentificationThe process begins with a careful review of the client's campaign goals, industry, and needs. This initial step enables the AWISEE team to create tailored influencer lists that are not only best for the platform but also culturally appropriate for the tone and message of the brand.Every influencer list is carefully designed with quality over quantity. Lists are built with approximately 50 influencers per order and feature audience demographic breakdowns, sample content insights, and historical engagement rates. This data enables marketing and communications teams to make informed, data-driven decisions with confidence.Monthly Discovery Support and Database ExpansionFor businesses requiring regular discovery projects, AWISEE offers a monthly scouting subscription. Designed for internal marketing teams and agencies managing regular or high-volume campaigns, the service is invaluable. With each subscription, up to 500 creators are sourced and supplied per market, ensuring that talent pools remain both up-to-date and comprehensive.In-house teams and in-house agency databases can particularly derive the most benefit from the services of AWISEE. The Influencer Scouting service is central to the enrichment of such databases with the identification of talent that can seamlessly fit into their current configurations. Using AWISEE, teams are best placed to conduct regional and international campaigns with more precision and uniformity.Flexible Pricing StructureAWISEE’s Influencer Scouting service offers multiple pricing models to suit a variety of organizational needs and campaign sizes:Flat Fee per Market: Starting at $250, clients receive a curated list of up to 50 influencers, fully vetted and matched according to campaign and audience criteria. This option is ideal for businesses entering new regions or seeking a refreshed talent pool.Monthly Agency Plan: For $500/month, agencies are provided with ongoing influencer discovery, up to 500 influencers per market. This plan is available for dynamic marketing environments that require on-going scouting and list management.Campaign-Specific Packages: For niche customers with campaigns requiring greater audience alignment, customized scouting services are provided at adjusted prices.Global Availability Across Key MarketsAWISEE's Influencer Scouting service is now available in the majority of regions, and therefore accessible to customers worldwide with a range of well-screened creator talent:North America: United States, CanadaEurope: United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Ireland, Switzerland, PortugalLatin America: Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, PanamaAsia-Pacific (APAC): Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, China, TaiwanThis extensive coverage guarantees that brands and agencies with global presence are able to reach local creators with subtle knowledge of local markets."Influencer marketing is shifting into a new period where authenticity and relevance become greater currency than mere reach," AWISEE's Influencer Marketing Manager Allina Irfan added. "Our Influencer Scouting service aims to connect brands with voices adding sense to the brand story, as opposed to mere noise in the feed."She went on, "Brands must be certain that their influencer partnerships are founded on a profound understanding—a profound understanding of the product, the audience, and the cultural landscape. Our goal is to enable that by way of data-driven, precise talent discovery."Enhancing Brand Visibility Through Strategic DiscoveryWith a growingly fragmented media landscape, the challenge of finding and reaching the right influencers is now a strategic priority. AWISEE's Influencer Scouting solution addresses this head-on, opening up access to talent that not only resonates with target audiences but in a way that creates long-term brand credibility and loyalty.Clients can anticipate an open and uniform process supported by a highly experienced team familiar with the nuances of influencer-brand collaborations across geographies and industries. In this service, AWISEE further establishes itself as a sustainable and scalable influencer marketing partner of choice.Requesting a ConsultationBrands and agencies interested in testing the Influencer Scouting service can book a consultation via AWISEE's official website. The discovery call provides an opportunity to discuss specific campaign goals and audience needs, which allows the AWISEE team to create a tailored scouting plan.To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit awisee.com/book-a-call.Media Contact:Jerina@awisee.com

