Damilola Dania Wins Global Forty Under 40 Award for Brand and Business Strategy

Damilola Dania Fortyunder40 Global Logo Fortyunder40 nominees and organisers group photo

The African Marketeer and Unilever Nigeria marketing leader recognized in Dubai for reshaping brand strategy and championing purpose-driven commercial growth.

This award is a powerful validation of what we’ve always known in Africa, that our strategies, insights, and innovations are world-class,” — Damilola Dania

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark moment that underscores Africa’s rising influence in global brand leadership, Damilola Dania was named the 2025 Forty Under 40 Global Award Winner for Brand and Business Strategy at an international ceremony held in Dubai on April 12. Damilola, a senior marketing executive at Unilever Nigeria, was honored for her bold leadership in driving business transformation, crafting culturally intelligent brand strategies, and delivering sustained commercial impact in one of Africa’s most complex and competitive markets.

Themed “Connecting Global Champions,” this year’s Forty Under 40 Awards celebrated 40 high-performing business leaders under 40 from 17 countries, spotlighting their ability to challenge norms and lead change across industries.

“This award is a powerful validation of what we’ve always known in Africa, that our strategies, insights, and innovations are world-class,” said Damilola Dania in her acceptance speech. “It’s more than recognition; it’s a call to continue leading, inspiring, and building narratives that matter for people, communities, and commerce.”

At Unilever Nigeria, Dania currently leads the organization’s largest revenue-generating category, where she has developed and scaled breakthrough marketing models that fuse data, creativity, and purpose. Her work has not only accelerated growth for iconic consumer brands but has redefined how large-scale campaigns can drive both business and societal impact.

Damilola popularly referred to as “The African Marketeer” is a forward-thinking voice advocating for marketing grounded in African cultural realities, experimental strategy, and community relevance. This identity is part of her broader mission to champion Africa's narrative in the global marketing conversation and mentor the next generation of brand leaders across the continent.

Damilola joins an outstanding cohort of global leaders celebrated for their groundbreaking work, including:

Nenne Adaora Nwodo (UK/Nigeria): A tech innovator and founder of NexaScale, Nenne is redefining access to tech education through immersive experiences and has authored globally recognized STEM learning tools​

Jubril Arogundade (Nigeria): Executive Director at CIG Motors and Group Head of Communications at Choice International Group, Jubril is leading Nigeria’s automobile and retail transformation through initiatives like Drive Now, Pay Later​

Jamie Thurston Wyngaard (South Africa): Co-founder of Loop and CXO at Feenix.org, Jamie is at the forefront of mobility tech and financial inclusion through digital platforms and strategic storytelling​

Ayodeji Razaq (Nigeria): Group CEO of RED and Co-founder of The People Company, Ayodeji is driving integrated marketing, public relations, and cultural strategy across Africa, with award-winning campaigns that elevate brands and spark public movements​

James Ryan (United Kingdom): Founder of InfraRec Ltd, James has led recruitment for over 250 roles in clean energy infrastructure projects, advancing the global net-zero mission​

Ali Al Loughani (UAE): Recognized for advancing innovation in the Gulf region, Ali builds bridges between government policy, private sector innovation, and education reform.

Crystal Squires (Australia): A respected impact investor and champion for women-led startups, Crystal is reimagining sustainability and social enterprise across Asia-Pacific.

Dania’s recognition on this global stage represents the new wave of African brand thinkers whose work is rooted in authenticity, commercial strategy, and deep cultural insight. Her ability to harmonize performance with purpose is setting the tone for what modern brand leadership should look like in emerging markets and beyond.

The 2025 ceremony, hosted at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Business Bay, Dubai, was a culmination of networking tours, leadership workshops, and global idea exchange, all leading to the crowning of this exceptional class of under-40 leaders.

About Forty Under 40 Global Awards:

The Forty Under 40 Global Awards honor visionary business leaders under the age of 40 who are transforming industries and inspiring change worldwide. With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and diversity, the awards have become a benchmark for excellence and future-ready leadership across continents.

