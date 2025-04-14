Hilton Appoints Kasdi Dahari as Cluster Director of Culinary for Makkah Properties

Chef Kasdi Dahari

Hilton Appointing Cluster Director of Culinary for Makkah Hotels

MAKKAH, MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hilton has announced the strategic appointment of Kasdi Dahari as the Cluster Director of Culinary for its properties in Makkah, marking a significant step in the company’s commitment to culinary excellence. With oversight of culinary operations across four hotels— Conrad Makkah, Hilton Suites Jabal Omar Makkah, , Hilton Hotel & Convention Jabal Omar Makkah, and DoubleTree by Hilton Jabal Omar Makkah —Dahari will play a pivotal role in shaping the dining experience for guests across the four properties with a combined total of 2,400 rooms and 17 distinct restaurant concepts.Dahari joins Hilton with a wealth of experience, having excelled in high-stakes culinary environments throughout Malaysia, the Middle East, and Asia. His impressive track record includes leading pre-opening initiatives and managing kitchens renowned for high-volume service operations. Recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Executive Chefs in the Middle East in 2021, Dahari is also a recipient of the esteemed Dubai Green Star Award in 2022, reflecting his commitment to integrating sustainable culinary practices into his operations.In his new role, Dahari aims to streamline kitchen efficiencies and elevate the dining experience on-property. His focus on menu development will be informed by local culinary traditions, while catering to the diverse tastes of Makkah's international guests. With the influx of pilgrims and tourists to the Holy City, the demand for high-quality dining options continues to rise, making his leadership vital to sustaining guest satisfaction and operational success. His leadership is expected to also to the professional development of staff, ensuring that Hilton’s dining experiences remain synonymous with excellence in both service and flavor.Dahari expressed enthusiasm for his new position, stating, “I am honored to lead the culinary team in Makkah, My goal is to not only maintain Hilton's standards of excellence but to innovate and inspire our culinary offerings, creating memorable experiences for our guests."About HiltonHilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,400 properties and over 1.25 million rooms, in 140 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 210 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

