Nigerian Marketing Trailblazer Ayodeji Razaq Honored as Global Winner in Forty Under 40 Global Awards for Marketing 2025

Ayodeji Razaq recieving the award Ayodeji razaq giving a thank you speech Fortyunder40 nominees and organisers group photo

Ayodeji Razaq joins a global league of under-40 Champions, winning for outstanding excellence in marketing at the prestigious Global ceremony in Dubai.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an inspiring display of global talent and strategic prowess, Nigerian marketing visionary Ayodeji Razaq was honored as the Forty Under 40 Global Winner in the Marketing & Communications category at the awards ceremony held on April 12, 2025, in Dubai. ” Under the theme “Connecting Global Champions,” the awards brought together an elite class of young leaders under 40 from around the world who are reshaping the future of their industries.

Razaq, a leading voice in Africa’s creative and communications landscape, was recognized for his bold leadership, transformative campaigns, and ability to connect brands to culture in ways that resonate deeply across audiences and markets. As Group CEO of RED, and Co-Founder of The People Company, his work has impacted some of Africa’s most influential brands and earned global recognition for setting new standards in Business, Marketing, strategic communication, and brand building.

“Winning on a global stage is more than a personal honor, it's a powerful testament to the outstanding, world-class work we do in Africa,” said Ayodeji Razaq. “As marketing professionals, we are not just telling stories; we are shaping narratives that position Africa as a vibrant, strategic player in the global economy. This recognition reinforces the fact that African talent is not just rising, it’s leading the charge into a new era of business and marketing communications in emerging markets.”

The Forty Under 40 Global Awards have long set the benchmark for emerging business leaders, spotlighting dynamic innovators who are redefining industry standards worldwide. Razaq’s win is a proud milestone, underscoring the rising influence of Nigerian expertise in the global marketing arena. His strategic insight and dynamic execution stand as a testament to the power of creative communication and cross-cultural collaboration.

The awards ceremony in Dubai showcased an impressive roster of honorees from various corners of the globe, reinforcing the event’s commitment to celebrating international competitiveness and diversity. Among the distinguished winners were:

Damilola Dania (Nigeria): A transformative leader at Unilever Nigeria, Damilola has revolutionized brand development and community engagement with innovative marketing campaigns.

Ahmed Mohsen Mohamed Sadek (UAE): A distinguished project management and civil engineering expert, Ahmed has significantly contributed to transformative infrastructure projects, further elevating the global prestige of the awards.

Reece Mennie (UK): Representing the United Kingdom, Reece’s innovative approach in bridging traditional marketing channels with cutting-edge digital engagement strategies marks him as one of the most dynamic leaders in the industry.

A Celebration of Global Competitiveness and Diversity.

Fiza Farhan (Pakistan): A trailblazer in sustainable entrepreneurship and women’s empowerment, Fiza’s initiatives in climate action and social innovation have garnered international acclaim.

Olufemi Oguntamu (Nigeria): Recognized for his excellence in both Brand & Business Strategy and Media (Digital & Social), Olufemi’s creative vision and strategic depth have set a new benchmark in digital innovation.

Darren Meltz (South Africa): The creative force behind SecretEATS, Darren continues to redefine the fine dining experience with his trailblazing approach and sustainability-driven initiatives.

Nicole Ansoni (Rwandan): A distinguished entrepreneur whose multinational ventures underscore her strategic leadership and vision, Nicole is a shining example of the global reach of modern business.

Giorgi Astamadze (Georgian): An accomplished financier with a keen strategic mind, Giorgi bridges creative business solutions with global capital mobilization, reinforcing the innovative spirit of the awards.

Harun Lone (Swiss): As the co-founder and CEO of Swiss Bio Shield GmbH, Harun’s pioneering work in sustainable water purification and social impact epitomizes the awards’ commitment to innovation with purpose.

The Forty Under 40 Global Awards recognizes individual excellence and celebrates the dynamic interplay of diverse cultural perspectives. With winners hailing from Nigeria, South Africa, Rwanda, Pakistan, Georgia, Switzerland, the UAE, and the United Kingdom, the event showcases how truly global talent drives innovation and excellence in today’s competitive landscape.

Razaq’s win is emblematic of Africa’s expanding role in global marketing and business. As the continent continues to attract international interest for its innovation, youth-driven markets, and cultural capital, leaders like Razaq are ensuring that African narratives are no longer told from the outside, but owned and led from within.

The gala event, hosted at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Business Bay, Dubai, concluded a three-day immersion featuring business tours, networking forums, and leadership dialogues. The Forty Under 40 Global Awards, organized by Xodus Communications, have spotlighted over 2,000 rising leaders since inception—building a powerful community of disruptors and bridge-builders across the globe.

About Forty Under 40 Global Awards:

The Forty Under 40 Global Awards recognize young business leaders under the age of 40 who are driving transformative change across industries worldwide. With a legacy of spotlighting over 2,000 emerging leaders and nominees from 17 countries, the awards serve as a dynamic platform for celebrating innovative leadership, fostering global networks, and inspiring future generations of industry pioneers.

