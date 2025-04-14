Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market to Hit Huge CAGR of 20.11% in the Forecast Period | Panasonic, Witricity

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market

As infrastructure expands and standards become more established, wireless EV charging market is set to play a crucial role in the future of electric mobility.

NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest market research report on Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market released by Market Research Future suggests, Market Size was estimated at 1.66 (USD Billion) in 2023. The Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Industry is expected to grow from 2 (USD Billion) in 2024 to 15 (USD Billion) by 2035. The Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market CAGR (growth rate) is expected to be around 20.11% during the forecast period (2025 - 2035).The Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements, increasing EV adoption, and the demand for convenient charging solutions. This article explores the market's current trends, regional dynamics, and recent developments shaping its future.Access Sample Market Analysis Report for In-Depth Insights; https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7214 Market Trends of Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market:Wireless EV charging, primarily utilizing inductive technology, offers a seamless charging experience without physical connectors. Key trends influencing the market include:1. Dynamic Wireless Charging: Dynamic charging allows EVs to charge while in motion, addressing range anxiety and reducing downtime. Pilot projects in cities like Detroit and Los Angeles are testing this technology, with roads embedded with inductive coils enabling continuous charging for equipped vehicles.2. Standardization Efforts: The establishment of standards like SAE J2954 ensures interoperability between vehicles and charging infrastructure. This standard defines various power levels and alignment systems, facilitating broader adoption of wireless charging technologies.3. Integration with Autonomous Vehicles: Wireless charging complements autonomous vehicles by enabling automated charging without human intervention. This synergy is crucial for the development of fully autonomous transportation systems.4. Public-Private Partnerships: Collaborations between governments and private companies are accelerating infrastructure development. For instance, partnerships in Europe are focusing on integrating wireless charging into public transportation systems.Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Key Players and Competitive Insights:The Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market is an evolving sector characterized by rapid technological advancements and increasing adoption of electric vehicles across various regions. This market is experiencing a significant transformation as the demand for convenient and efficient charging solutions grows. As a result, several players are vying for market share, each striving to offer innovative technologies and solutions that meet consumer needs, particularly in regions where electric vehicle penetration is accelerating.Key Companies in the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Include:• ABB• Hevo Power• Witricity• Continental• Panasonic• Honda• FCA• Toyota• ChargePoint• Ola Electric• Qualcomm• BMW• Cisco• Nissan• VolkswagenYou can buy Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Report for specific and customized market analysis insights; https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7214 Regional Analysis of Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market;Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific leads the wireless EV charging market, driven by rapid urbanization, government incentives, and high EV adoption rates. China, in particular, is investing heavily in wireless charging infrastructure, with companies like WiTricity playing a significant role in technology deployment.North America: North America is witnessing significant growth, with pilot projects in cities like Detroit implementing dynamic charging roads. Government initiatives and funding are supporting the expansion of wireless charging infrastructure.Europe: Europe is focusing on standardization and integration of wireless charging into public transport. Countries like Germany and the UK are conducting feasibility studies and pilot programs to assess the viability of large-scale deployment.Browse Few More Market Analysis Factors; https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-market-7214 Recent Developments in Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market:• Los Angeles' Charging Roadway: Ahead of the 2028 Olympics, LA is constructing a half-mile stretch of road equipped with wireless charging capabilities, allowing EVs to charge while driving.• UK's Infrastructure Challenges: The UK's plan to install 300,000 EV charge points by 2030 faces regional disparities, with concerns about uneven distribution between urban and rural areas.• Electreon's Dynamic Charging: Electreon, in collaboration with Michigan's Department of Transportation, has deployed a wireless-charging public roadway in Detroit, showcasing the potential of dynamic charging systems.The wireless EV charging market is poised for significant growth, driven by technological innovations, supportive policies, and increasing consumer demand for convenient charging solutions. 