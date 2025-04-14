ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q1 2025 RESULTS ON 1 MAY 2025

London, 14 April 2025 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) expects to release its Q1 2025 financial results on Thursday 1 May 2025, before the LSE market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 1 May, at 8:30 am EST/ 1:30 pm BST to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:

5:30am in Vancouver

8:30am in Toronto and New York Notice of Results

1:30pm in London

9:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4pd5tg8b

Click here to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link: https://register-conf.media server.com/register/BI233e238ef3954ff09cec2d4cc78b1a6b

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour’s website.



CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries: For Media Enquiries: Jack Garman Brunswick Group LLP in London Vice President, Investor Relations Carole Cable, Partner +44 203 011 2723 +44 7974 982 458 investor@endeavourmining.com ccable@brunswickgroup.com





Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.