Castle Gillian: World Premiere of new Irish Musical Based on the novel by Maurice Walsh

On April 25-26, the new Irish musical, Castle Gillian: An Irish Tale will have its world premiere at the Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin, presented by Entr’acte.

We are privileged to have been permitted to bring this incredible story to life on the stage by the author's estate.” — Kevin Purcell

To coincide with this world premiere, the producers have created a worldwide singing competition (#singcastlegillian) the winners of which will be featured on a second album release as a follow up to the original film soundtrack of the musical, comprising the best cover renditions of 14 songs from the show as part of the show’s creators’ commitment to the discovery of global new musical theatre talent.

Quill & Quaver Associates today announced a worldwide singing competition on TikTok, IG, FB and YouTube Shorts of 14 songs from the musical, including singing duets with the original film cast members. This coincides with the public release of the extraordinary 360˚ film version of the musical which, to date, has garnered 7 international film festival awards including two awards at the 2024 Cannes World Film Festival.

Directed by British Director and screenwriter, Victor Kazan, Castle Gillian: An Irish Tale brings to life the classic Irish story by famed Irish Novelist, Maurice Walsh (The Quiet Man) of Gillian Morris, a renowned Irish trainer and owner of the once-famous racing stable, Castle Gillian, who has retreated from the world since the death of his wife. Gill, his son, recently returned from the War, has lost his way in life grieving the death of his greatest friend lost in battle, leaving responsibility for running the racing stable to his sister, Mary, to keep the stable heavily in debt to the bank from wrack and ruin. A cunning and sadistic local landowner, Garret Ward, offers to settle the family’s debt in return for a controlling interest in Castle Gillian; however, marrying Mary is also part of his conniving deal. Complicating matters further, the relationship between Gill and his childhood sweetheart, Sylvia, has been profoundly affected by Gill’s wartime experiences. Featuring a remarkable Irish music score and a book infused with sublime Irish sensibilities, this is a family drama of cinematic proportion.

"You can't possibly imagine the sheer delight of having our Irish musical premiere in Ireland” said Kevin Purcell, the composer of the score. “Castle Gillian is a novel by Maurice Walsh, Ireland's famed author of The Quiet Man. We are privileged to have been permitted to bring this incredible story to life on the stage by the author's estate.”

This competition will officially debut on Monday 14th April 2025.

The judges of the singing competition are Sue Drew (GM, Creative & Acquisitions, Kobalt Music, USA) and Michael A. Kerker. (Director of Musical Theatre, American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) along with composer, Kevin Purcell.

Creative Team

Victor Kazan – Director / Book & Lyrics

International librettist and director with a 50-year career across theatre, film, and opera; co-creator of Castle Gillian.

Kevin Purcell – Composer

Multi award-winning Australian composer and conductor; known for musical theatre (Rebecca (2004); To Catch A Thief (2025), symphony and opera work.

For more information on the cast and creative team, including biographies, visit the website: www.castlegillian.com

About Quill & Quaver Associates

With offices in New York and Melbourne, Australia, Quill & Quaver Associates is one of the world’s leading executive producers of extended reality (XR) musicals. Quill & Quaver Associates provide unparalleled expertise in reimagining how to relocate musical theatre storytelling into the digital space by creating memorable and transformative 360˚extended reality experiences for audiences everywhere

The writers, Kevin Purcell and Victor Kazan will be available for interviews in Ireland between April 19 – 26 upon request.

About Castle Gillian - An Irish Tale

