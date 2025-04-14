New Synthetic Biofuel Promises to Address the Marine Industry’s IMO and FuelEU Maritime Emission Restrictions For Good

GRIN MARIN emissions drop

GRIN MARIN is a synthetic marine biofuel that dramatically drops all engine emissions. Being Plug-In, it can be burnt without any changes in the vessel engine.

We were excited to measure GRIN MARIN drop all marine fuel emissions, most of them by +85%. This can very well be the green solution everyone in the shipping industry is looking for.” — John Agiomyrgiannakis, CEO Tailors Group

ATHENS, GREECE, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tailors Group announces the commercial launch of GRIN MARIN (its drop-in synthetic marine biofuel), for August 2025, answering the sector’s quest for a solution to all IMO and FuelEU Maritime emission restrictions for good.GRIN MARIN is a synthetic, ester and RFNBO (Renewable Fuel of Non Biological Origin) based biofuel developed especially for the needs of modern vessels, with its producer stressing that it is not FAME biodiesel. With 100% of its raw material and energy being renewable, its key characteristic is that it chemically behaves like fossil fuel. Meeting as a standalone the specification of ISO 8217:2017 Distillate Marine Petroleum, it has the chemical behavior of traditional MGO (Marine Gasoil). Among other advantages, this offers an ultra-high calorific value of +42MJ/kg, at the time when a traditional FAME biodiesel would yield 15% less energy, hence less mileage.In terms of emission drops, GRIN MARIN demonstrated staggering performance in all tests from certified laboratories and renown institutes in its 8 year-long development course. It is classified as a NEAR ZERO CARBON fuel, reducing carbon emissions by more than 94%. Moreover, reports demonstrated drops in all other crucial pollutants, eg SO2 reduction by 96%, N20 by 86% or the black smog of pm (particulate matters) by 97% when compared with real time combustion of VLSFO. There was even a drop in NOx emissions by 25%, when FAME biodiesel is at the same widely reported to raise NOx.According to the manufacturer, production has already begun in its Ritsona Greece 10k MT/year strong pilot factory, while distribution is expected to start by August 2025. An extension of capacity to a yearly 40k MT is expected within 2026, and plans are for a good 150k MT/year unit by end of 2028.The fuel is already entered in EU, classes’ and RED nomenclature, with important global fleets having it in their radar for use on their seagoing vessels.About Tailors GroupTailors Group is a modern Greek based organization that operates in the Southern European Market of green fuels, oils and oleochemicals.Started in 2007 as a personal company, the group is now a major player in biofuels, glycerin and oils. Its industrial experience and commitment to innovation and R&D, lead to the creation of GRIN MARIN, a revolutionary sustainable green petroleum.

GRIN MARIN First Announcement

