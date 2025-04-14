UAE assumes Chair of INTERPOL Committee on Governance

UAE elected to chair INTERPOL’s top governance body, marking a major step in global policing leadership and international security cooperation.

PARIS, FRANCE, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Interior, has been elected to chair INTERPOL’s Committee on Governance, a key body which advises the organisation’s leadership.Lieutenant Colonel Dana Humaid Al Marzouqi, Director General of the International Affairs Bureau at the Ministry of Interior, secured 67% of the votes from the representatives of INTERPOL member states during the committee’s session, held at INTERPOL’s headquarters in Lyon, France on Friday 11 April.Reacting to the announcement of the result, His Highness Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the United Arab Emirates said: “This remarkable victory confirms that the UAE’s voice is heard and that our wise leadership in international security cooperation is credible on the world stage. We are a trusted partner in shaping a more just and secure future for the world. We congratulate Lieutenant Colonel Dana Humaid Al Marzouqi on this achievement and wish her success.”Lt. Col. Dana Humaid Al Marzouqi said: “I am humbled to have been entrusted with this responsibility by other member states, and proud to represent the UAE in one of the most important law enforcement forums globally. As chair of the Committee on Governance I will strive to lead inclusive, transparent and fair discussions between all member states to support INTERPOL in forming policy, changing legislation and reforming its constitution.”The Committee on Governance is tasked with scrutinising and enhancing INTERPOL’s processes and the effective running of the world’s top policing institution. The committee’s role supports the development and performance of INTERPOL and its member countries, while ensuring that the organisation meets its strategic objectives.The UAE is the first country to chair this newly formed standing committee, established in late 2024 by a resolution of the 92nd INTERPOL General Assembly. The committee’s membership consists of high-level experts in governance and public international law, ensuring broad, inclusive participation of many member states in the committee’s work. As part of its mandate, the committee will review INTERPOL’s internal rules. It will advise the General Assembly regarding proposals to amend or interpret them.As Chair of the Committee on Governance for a two-year term, the UAE will lead discussions and facilitate decision-making within the committee. It will also represent the committee in reports to the General Assembly and the Executive Committee, and will coordinate between member states to ensure the successful implementation of the committee’s mandate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.