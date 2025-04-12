INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in FMC Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - FMC

NEW YORK, April 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against FMC Corporation (“FMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether FMC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 14, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired FMC securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 4, 2025, FMC reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, missing consensus revenue estimates by $90 million and revealing that “growth was below [the Company’s] expectations as [it] learned during the quarter that customers in many countries sought to hold significantly less inventory than they have historically.” FMC also provided a Full Year 2025 outlook, disclosing that it expects revenue to remain essentially flat due to “weaker demand in the channel as customers in many countries prioritize holding lower-than-historical levels of inventory.” In an earnings call held the same day, the Company disclosed that it “need[s] to significantly lower FMC inventory in the channel much beyond what we were expecting.”

On this news, FMC’s stock price fell $18.12 per share, or 33.5%, to close at $35.92 per share on February 5, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.