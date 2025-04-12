PHILIPPINES, April 12 - Press Release

April 11, 2025 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE PRESIDENT'S VETO OF LI DUAN WANG CITIZENSHIP BILL The President's decision to veto a proposed law granting Li Duan Wang's Filipino citizenship is a necessary and welcome move. This shows our government's commitment to protecting the sanctity of our Filipino citizenship. The President's veto is demanded by the weight of available evidence. From the very beginning, I voiced strong opposition to Wang's naturalization because the facts were deeply alarming: the Chinese national holds multiple taxpayer IDs, is linked to illegal POGO operations, and is affiliated with a group reportedly tied to the Chinese Communist Party. These all reflect bad faith on the part of the applicant. These are not small issues or minor technicalities. Rewarding Wang with Filipino citizenship, despite these red flags, would have sent the wrong message and set a dangerous precedent. I firmly believe that rejecting Li Duan Wang's application is a firm stand for our national interest. At the same time, we must continue to investigate and bring to justice other abusive personalities in the POGO industry who may be exploiting our laws and putting our security at risk. It is in this spirit that I welcome and appreciate the President's decision.

