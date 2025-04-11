Submit Release
Governor Stein On FEMA Decision To Deny North Carolina’s Request For 100 Percent Match Extension

NORTH CAROLINA, April 11 - Today, Governor Josh Stein released the following statement on FEMA’s decision to deny North Carolina’s request for an extension on the 100 percent match for Helene disaster recovery.

"Today, I learned that FEMA refused our request to extend its 100% reimbursement period for another 180 days. I got this news while I was in Newland with families who lost their homes in the storm. The need in western North Carolina remains immense — people need debris removed, homes rebuilt, and roads restored. I am extremely disappointed and urge the President to reconsider FEMA’s bad decision, even for 90 days. Six months later, the people of western North Carolina are working hard to get back on their feet; they need FEMA to help them get the job done."

