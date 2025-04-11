International Seafarers Center to Host 2025 Spring Fling at Lions Automobilia Foundation Museum

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Seafarers Center (ISC) is excited to announce its 2025 Spring Fling, a unique fundraising event taking attendees on a nostalgic trip back in time at the renowned Lions Automobilia Foundation Museum. This event will take place on April 17, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM at 2790 E. Del Amo Blvd, Rancho Dominguez, CA (enter on Santa Fe Ave).

Join us for an evening of classic cars, delectable food, refreshing drinks, and exciting raffle opportunities, including a 50/50 draw. This event will raise crucial funds to support the International Seafarers Center’s vital work in providing essential services to seafarers visiting the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles.

"We are thrilled to offer our supporters a memorable evening at the Lions Automobilia Foundation Museum," said Guy Fox, MBA, LCB, Chairman of The Board. "This Spring Fling is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy a night of entertainment while contributing to the well-being of the hardworking seafarers who play such a critical role in our global economy."

Attendees can enjoy:

• Exclusive Access: Explore the impressive collection of classic automobiles at the Lions Automobilia Foundation Museum.

• Delicious Food and Drinks: Indulge in a variety of culinary delights and refreshing beverages.

• Exciting Raffles: Participate in raffles, including a 50/50 draw, for a chance to win fantastic prizes.

• Networking Opportunities: Connect with community members and supporters of the International Seafarers Center.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, offering various benefits, including company logo placement on the ISC website and social media. Sponsorship levels include:

• Presenting Sponsor: $10,000 (includes 20 tickets)

• Cadillac Sponsor: $2,000 (includes 10 tickets)

• Willys Sponsor: $1,000 (includes 5 tickets)

• Bel Air Sponsor: $500 (includes 2 tickets)

• Individual Ticket: $75

Tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/theinternationalseafarerscenteroflongbeachlosangeles/1615987. We accept American Express, MasterCard, Visa, and checks.

All proceeds from the 2025 Spring Fling will directly benefit the International Seafarers Center. Tax-deductible donations can be made using Federal ID #33-0162030.

Event Details:

• Date: April 17, 2025

• Time: 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM

• Location: Lions Automobilia Foundation Museum, 2790 E. Del Amo Blvd, Rancho Dominguez, CA (enter on Santa Fe Ave)

• Tickets: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/theinternationalseafarerscenteroflongbeachlosangeles/1615987

• Contact: Mona Telega | 562-577-6298 | https://www.iscpolb-la.org/

About International Seafarers Center

Since 1984 The International Seafarers Center provides essential support and services to seafarers visiting the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. Our mission is to offer a home away from home welcoming and supportive environment, addressing the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of seafarers who are far from home. We are committed to enhancing their well-being and ensuring they have access to vital resources during their time in port.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.