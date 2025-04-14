COMMUNITY FOUNDATION AWARDS $460,000 IN SUMMER GRANTS TO 21 LOCAL NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

Community Foundation Logo Love Hope Healing Love Hope Healing

Funding Support Vital Summer Programming Across Palm Beach and Martin Counties

We’re proud to support these 21 organizations whose summer programs will positively impact local children, families, and communities.” — Julie Fisher Cummings, Chair, Community Impact Committee

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties has awarded $460,000 in Community Impact Summer Grants to 21 nonprofit organizations serving the region. This announcement follows a highly competitive grantmaking cycle in which 40 applicants sought more than $1.7 in funding. The Community Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that creates partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging issues. Over its 52-year history, the organization has provided grants to more than 3,400 nonprofit partners.“We’re proud to support these 21 organizations whose summer programs will positively impact local children, families, and communities,” said Julie Fisher Cummings, Chair of the Community Foundation’s Community Impact Committee, which oversees the competitive grantmaking process. “These grants reflect the Foundation’s deep commitment to strengthening nonprofits on the front lines of change.”The 2025 Summer Grant recipients include:• Boca School for Autism• Breakthrough Miami• Children’s Health and Mentor Program• Common Ground Community Development• Esperanza Community Center• Grandma’s Place, Inc.• Livingston’s Way – Wavemakers Program• Love, Hope & Healing Inc.• Martin County Police Athletic League• MCA Total Experience• Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship• Palm Beach Children’s Chorus, Inc.• Paths and Gateways• QUANTUM HOUSE INC• Redlands Christian Migrant Association• Sounds Of Success Music Corporation Charity• Synergy Camp Inc.• The Boca Raton Museum of Art• The Milagro Center Inc.• United Way of Palm Beach County• YMCA of South Palm Beach CountyGrants will be distributed in April, empowering these organization to launch or expand summer programs ranging from academic enrichment and mentorship to arts and wellness. Last year, the Community Foundation awarded 18 summer grants, continuing its upward trajectory of community investment.The Foundation’s competitive grantmaking process ensures that awarded nonprofits align with the organization’s mission, vision, and values. The process is overseen by the Community Foundation’s Community Impact Committee, which is made up of volunteers. Funding comes from charitable funds established by individuals, families, businesses, and organizations committed to driving long-term, local change. The next round of year-round Community Impact Grants will be announced in May, with funding distributed in June.“Our nonprofit partners are on the frontlines of impact and are familiar with the needs and concerns of those that live and work here,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community Foundation. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we are able to provide flexible funding that allows them to meet real-time needs and deliver transformative results.”To learn more about the Competitive Grantmaking Process, visit yourcommunityfoundation.org/the-competitive-grantmaking-process/About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The Foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the Foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the Foundation supports initiatives that improve education and youth, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at yourcommunityfoundation.org.

