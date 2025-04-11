Stephanie Bonte-Lebair's New Book 'Empowered Partners' Reaches Bestseller on Amazon

Stephanie Bonte- Lebair celebrates Bestseller Status!

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephanie Bonte-Lebair has achieved a remarkable milestone with the launch of her new book, " Empowered Partners ," which has swiftly claimed bestseller status on Amazon across three key business categories. Released today, this highly anticipated guide offers a revolutionary framework for entrepreneurs, particularly those in creative fields such as coaching, speaking, and marketing, to transform strategic networking into substantive growth platforms.The release of "Empowered Partners" marks the beginning of a broader initiative by Stephanie Bonte-Lebair, aimed at empowering creative entrepreneurs through innovative networking strategies. The book introduces five distinct Empowered Partner strategies: Cross Promotion, Speaking, Affiliate, Joint Venture, and Creative Collaborative. These strategies are designed to enable entrepreneurs to effectively convert beneficial connections into sustainable business advancements."This book is more than a guide—it's a movement," said Bonte-Lebair, CEO of Empowered Business Networking. "Entrepreneurs often meet amazing people at networking events, but they lack a clear, strategic path to turn those connections into real results. That's where Empowered Partners come in."Accompanying the book release is the Empowered Partners Workshop Series, a 12-session live virtual experience that brings the book's concepts to life. Participants will receive actionable steps and support from business experts who guide them through implementing the Empowered Partner strategies in a practical setting. Suzy Prudden , CEO Of Itty Bitty Publishing and supporter of the initiative, shared her enthusiasm: "Collaboration is the best way to move your business forward. Empowered Partners takes it to the next level."To learn more about the book and workshop series, visit: https://ebn.empoweryourvoice.com/workshops Stephanie Bonte-Lebair is the founder of Empowered Business Networking, a company dedicated to helping creative entrepreneurs and sales professionals master their message, sales, and visibility through networking and collaboration. She is a classically-trained singer turned award-winning sales trainer and a passionate advocate for helping people use their voice to build their business.Media Contact:Stephanie Bonte-Lebair917-251-7866stephanie@empoweryourvoice.com

