Aircraft Propulsion Composite Blades Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 480 Million in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft propulsion composite blades market is projected to witness a growth rate of >3% annually from 2025 to 2030, with an anticipated size of US$ 480 million by 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aircraft propulsion composite blades market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2030 (million US$) 480 Growth (CAGR) >3% during 2025-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Aircraft Propulsion Composite Blades Market:

The global aircraft propulsion composite blades market is segmented based on platform type, engine type, material type, process type, end-user type, and region.

Based on platform type - The aircraft propulsion composite blades market is segmented into military transport aircraft, regional turboprops, and general aviation. General aviation is expected to be the market's leading platform during the forecast period. Although military transport aircraft and regional turboprops require a higher number of blades than general aviation, the growing fleet of general aviation due to their rising applications in agriculture, medical, and other fields is expected to drive the category’s growth during the forecast period. The regional turboprops market is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace during the same period.



Based on the material type – The market is bifurcated into carbon composites and hybrid composites. Carbon composite is expected to be the most sought-after material in the market during the forecast period. Carbon composite blades offer significant advantages to aircraft manufacturers, such as weight savings, reduced noise and vibration, durability, and longevity. Compared to glass composites, they provide higher stiffness and lower density, allowing a thinner blade profile while producing propeller blades. The material is expected to maintain its position in the market during the forecast period.



Based on the end-user type - OE and MRO—both end-use categories were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Post-COVID, the market gradually came back to its feet. The OE market is likely to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as composite blades are highly durable and can withstand multiple repairs and overhauls without requiring total replacement.



Which region shows the most promising growth forecast and opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft propulsion composite blades during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

The region is a manufacturing hub for aircraft that use high-value composite blades.

The presence of leading propeller blade manufacturers such as Hartzell Propeller, Collins Aerospace, and McCauley Propeller further strengthens its position.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is estimated to record the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to the growing demand for regional air connectivity and the manufacturing expansion of global aircraft OEMs in the APAC region.



Aircraft Propulsion Composite Blades Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

A growing fleet of general aviation and military transport aircraft.

High penetration of composite blades.

Development of multi-bladed propellers.

The emergence of electric aircraft.



Top 5 Companies in the Aircraft Propulsion Composite Blades Market:

All the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (arranged alphabetically).

Collins Aerospace

Dowty Propeller

Hartzell Propeller

McCauley Propeller

MT-Propeller



