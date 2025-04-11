The Women Veterans step-by-step guide to benefits and services

Have you recently transitioned from military service, or are you looking to better understand the benefits and services available to you or a Veteran in your life? Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can apply for your earned benefits and services.

1. Determine your eligibility

Start by assessing your eligibility for various benefits. Visit VA’s Health Care (877-222-8387), Memorial Affairs (800-535-1117), and Disability Compensation (800-827-1000) eligibility pages, among others, for detailed requirements.

2. Gather necessary documentation

Gather essential documents, such as your discharge papers (DD Form 214), personal identification, any relevant medical records and supporting documents—like VA Form 21-10210 Lay or Witness Statement, also known as a “Buddy Statement.” If you don’t have these documents, you can request them online from the National Archives, by calling 1-314-801-0800, or mailing an SF 180 to:

National Personnel Records Center

1 Archives Drive

St. Louis, Missouri 63138

If you are unable to print, you can also get a copy of an SF 180 at your local VA Office or call 1-800-827-1000.

Transitioning service members should make copies of all medical records, including inpatient records from any hospitals you were admitted to or had surgery in. You may request paper copies of your medical records from the military hospital or clinic records office. If it’s been more than two years since your last appointment, you’ll need to request copies of your records from the archives. You must request a copy of your medical records from each individual health care provider you have visited.

3. Find an accredited VSO

Navigating VA can be complex, and that’s where accredited Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs) come in. These organizations have trained professionals ready to assist you in understanding and applying for your benefits. You can find a list of accredited VSOs on VA’s official website. Reach out to one today to ensure you have the support you need. You should never pay a fee to apply for your earned benefits and services; these are likely scams.

4. Create a VA account

If you haven’t done so yet, set up an account VA.gov. This will allow you to access and manage your benefits, track your application status and receive important updates. If you need assistance, you can call 1-800-827-1000 to speak to a subject matter expert.

5. Apply for benefits

Depending on the benefits you’re seeking—health care, disability compensation, education assistance, burial and memorial affairs—including pre-need, transition assistance, Military Sexual Trauma, Intimate Partner Violence and more—you can submit your application online, by phone or in person at your nearest VA office. If you have a VSO, they can help you with this process, ensuring you complete your application correctly.

If you are a service member preparing to transition, you have the option to file a claim through the Benefits Delivery at Discharge (BDD) program 180 to 90 days before you leave active duty.

This may help speed up the claims decision process so you can get your benefits sooner. An Accredited Veteran Service Officer(VSO) can assist you or you can file it online.

6. Explore women-specific resources

VA offers resources tailored specifically for women Veterans. This includes health care services, mental health resources, homelessness resources, benefits, burials and memorial affairs, elderly Veterans and more.

You also have the option to reach out directly to your VA Women Veteran Program Managers (WVPM), who can help you connect with resources and steer you to the services you need. They are your advocates within the VA medical system. They help:

Answer questions about available women’s health services and claims.

Create a welcoming and respectful environment for all women Veterans.

Lead programs and services related to women Veterans’ health care to ensure you receive comprehensive care.

You can also call 1-855-VA-WOMEN (1-855-829-6636) or text the Women Veterans Call Center. The Women Veterans Call Center is your resource for information about a variety of services and benefits that you have earned and deserve through your military service. The Women Veterans Call Center can help with:

How to reconnect with VA health care if you applied a long time ago but never used your benefits.

How to connect with your local women’s health contacts, including your local Maternity Care Coordinator or Women Veterans Program Manager, who will assist in coordinating all the services you need.

How to find out what you are eligible for (including general questions about disability ratings) and other VA benefits like employment, education and home loans.

How to refill your prescription or make an appointment.

There are Women Veteran Coordinators (WVCs) located in every regional office who function as the primary contact for women Veterans.

WVCs provide specific information and comprehensive assistance to women Veterans, their dependents and beneficiaries concerning VA benefits and related non-VA benefits.

They may assist you in the claims intake, development and processing of military sexual and personal trauma claims.

To learn more about your VA benefits and services available, including contact information, download the 2025 Veterans Benefits Guide and the VA Welcome Kit to help guide you.

7. Track your claim

After you submit your claim you can track it via one of the below options.

Online.

Calling 1-800-827-1000 (Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9 p.m ET.

Mobil App.

8. VA decision reviews and appeals

If you disagree with the VA benefits or claim decision, you can choose from three decision review options (Supplemental Claim, Higher-Level Review, or Board Appeal) to continue your case. If you aren’t satisfied with the results of the first option you choose, you can try another eligible option.

9. Stay connected

Stay in touch, sign up for our email, follow us on Facebook and X @VAWomenVets and Pinterest @DeptVetAffairs.

10. Utilize support services

If you have questions or need help, don’t hesitate to reach out to us securely through Ask VA or your VSO! They can guide you through the application process and help clarify any uncertainties you may have.

Accessing your VA benefits is a key step toward receiving the support you deserve. It doesn’t matter how long it has been—you can still apply! If you applied in the past and were denied, we encourage you to apply again. Don’t wait any longer—start your application today, and let’s continue to advocate for the rights and needs of women Veterans everywhere!