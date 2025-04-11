OSCE Presence supports Albanian State Police with informative sessions on new covert sources management model

As part of its long-standing support to the Albanian State Police (ASP) in implementing intelligence-led policing, the OSCE Presence in Albania organized a series of informative sessions on the new covert sources management model from 7 to 11 April 2025. Delivered by a contracted OSCE expert with extensive law enforcement experience and an ASP expert, the sessions took place in Lezha, Fier, Elbasan and Tirana, gathering representatives from all 12 local police directorates across the country.

These sessions mark a significant step in strengthening the ASP's operational capacity to manage covert sources in line with international standards and the officially adopted Standard Operating Procedures. The workshops provided guidance to police officers, focusing on the practical implementation of the new model, tailored to Albania’s evolving law enforcement context.

The sessions are the culmination of nearly a decade of dedicated efforts by the OSCE Presence, which began in 2016 with the first assessments of covert sources handling practices. Following the establishment of the dedicated Unit within the ASP’s Criminal Police Department in 2020 and the official approval of Standard Operating Procedures in 2023, these informative sessions provided further support to the consolidation and implementation of the new model.

By reinforcing best practices and standardizing procedures nationwide, the OSCE Presence’s initiative ensures a sustainable and professional approach to covert sources management, further embedding intelligence-led policing as a strategic framework for policing in Albania.