Leading Kratom Brand MIT45 Condemns Dangerous 7-OH Practices, Reinforces Commitment to Consumer Safety and Kratom Industry Integrity

MIT45, a leading brand in the kratom industry, takes a strong stance against the unsafe and illegal practice of synthetically concentrating 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) levels in products falsely marketed as kratom. These practices endanger consumers and tarnish the industry's reputation. MIT45 remains committed to providing safe, authentic products and advocating for stronger regulations.

Salt Lake City, UT, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading kratom brand MIT45 is taking a definitive stand against the unsafe, unethical, and illegal practice of synthesizing 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) and selling synthetic 7-OH in products marketed as “kratom.” These 7-OH products, which lack scientific evidence basis and prioritize potency over safety, endanger consumers and undermine the integrity of the kratom industry. MIT45 firmly believes that such products are unapproved drugs and not true kratom products, and reaffirms its commitment to providing safe, natural, and transparent formulations that reflect the true nature and benefits of this botanical.

The practice of synthetically concentrating 7-OH in certain products being marketed as “premium” and “kratom” misleads consumers and puts their health at risk. The introduction of synthetic 7-OH in products marketed as kratom tarnishes the reputation of kratom as a natural and beneficial substance. By prioritizing potency over safety, these formulations deviate from kratom’s natural profile and fundamentally misrepresent the botanical.

A growing body of scientific research reinforces these concerns. A peer-reviewed study published in Addiction Biology found that high levels of 7-hydroxymitragynine produces morphine-like effects and carries a high potential for abuse and dependency in animal trials. These findings highlight the risks of synthetically concentrated 7-OH and support MIT45’s call for stronger regulation and transparency to protect consumers and prevent the misrepresentation of these products as natural kratom.

MIT45 advocates for increased regulation and transparency to protect consumers, preserve kratom’s potential benefits, and safeguard the industry from misguided efforts to market synthetic 7-OH as kratom. MIT45 believes that synthesized 7-OH is not only misrepresented as kratom but is an unapproved drug under federal law, illegal to market or sell as a dietary supplement.

Beyond rejecting the use of synthetic 7-OH, and levels of natural 7-OH higher than the naturally occurring ratio, MIT45 supports aggressive enforcement measures to eliminate these products from the market. This includes pursuing seizure and forfeiture of non-compliant products, injunctions to stop their distribution, and potential criminal prosecution of companies marketing products containing 7-OH.

“Kratom brands have a responsibility to set a standard for ethics in the supplement industry, not just the Kratom industry,” said Ryan Niddel, CEO of MIT45. “These products made with synthetically concentrated levels of 7-OH are misleading, unsafe, and entirely misrepresent what kratom is about. These are not kratom products, and MIT45 will never produce, sell, or support them. Our priority is protecting consumers and preserving the integrity of this remarkable botanical.”

MIT45’s stance is grounded in both science and consumer safety. While kratom’s natural alkaloid composition includes trace amounts of 7-OH, products with synthetically concentrated levels of this compound deviate significantly from traditional formulations. Unlike kratom, scientific research to date highlights the serious safety concerns around synthetic or unnatural levels of 7-OH.

“From a scientific perspective, the presence of elevated levels of synthetic 7-OH in these products fundamentally alters the chemical profile and effect, creating a substance that is no longer representative of kratom,” said Dr. Nicole Beurkens, PhD, CNS, Head of Scientific Affairs at MIT45. “Our products are carefully crafted to remain true to kratom’s natural alkaloid composition, which means less than 1% of the alkaloid content is naturally occurring 7-OH. This ensures our products adhere to the levels shown to be natural and safe in current scientific data, as well as ensuring we are transparent with our customers.”

MIT45 encourages kratom consumers to stay informed and prioritize safety when choosing products. To learn more about MIT45, visit https://mit45.com.

About MIT45

MIT45 is a leading brand in the kratom industry, trusted by millions of customers worldwide for its commitment to consumer safety, transparency, and the integrity of kratom. In addition to advocating for regulatory oversight, MIT45 supports efforts to advance research on kratom’s benefits and ensure its future as a trusted botanical. With a commitment to ethical practices and quality, MIT45 strives to set the standard for excellence in the kratom industry and support the botanical’s role in wellness. Visit https://mit45.com to learn more.

