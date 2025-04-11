Concrete Fiber Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 1.98 Billion in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global concrete fiber market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.7% annually from 2025 to 2031, with an anticipated size of US$ 1.98 billion by 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global concrete fiber market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2031 (billion US$) 1.98 Growth (CAGR) 4.7% during 2025-2031 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Concrete Fiber Market:

The global concrete fiber market is segmented based on fiber type, end-user type, application type, and region.

Based on fiber type - The market for concrete fiber is segmented into steel fiber, synthetic fiber, glass fiber, and other fibers. In the synthetic fiber category, it is further divided into macrofiber and microfiber. Steel fiber is expected to continue its reign in the market during the forecast period due to its superior durability, high elastic modulus, and tensile strength.

Steel-fiber-reinforced concrete possesses higher ductility, post-cracking strength, and fatigue life than conventional reinforced concrete. It also possesses better resistance to spalling, wear, and tear, making it well-suited for heavy-duty uses like ground slabs, tunnels, and bridge precast members. Synthetic fiber, though, is gaining popularity at a very fast rate due to its capability to regulate and limit plastic shrinkage cracking, segregation, and water bleeding; increase surface durability; and prevent the risk of delamination.



Based on the application type – The concrete fiber market is segmented into precast concrete, sprayed concrete, slabs, and others. Slabs are expected to remain the most preferred application for concrete fibers soon, with demand projected to witness the highest growth during this period. Fiber-reinforced slabs are extensively used across major end-use industries, including transport infrastructure, building & construction, mining & tunneling, and industrial flooring.

Precast concrete is anticipated to hold its position as the second-largest application for concrete fibers throughout the forecast period. It offers numerous advantages, such as exceptional durability, versatility, ease of construction, and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, precast concrete enhances aesthetics, reduces overall construction time, and improves safety on construction sites, making it a preferred choice for various projects.



Which region shows the most promising growth forecast and opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Europe is projected to remain the largest market for concrete fibers, holding over 35% share, led by Germany and France. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

Growth in construction activities.

Rising demand for concrete reinforcement products.

There is a growing emphasis on developing low-carbon concrete solutions.

Likewise, North America and Asia-Pacific are also expected to present significant opportunities over the next five years, driven by the expansion of construction projects and the increasing adoption of concrete fibers in various applications.



Concrete Fiber Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing infrastructure development, urbanization, and the growing demand for durable, sustainable construction materials.

The rising use of fiber-reinforced concrete for crack resistance, structural reinforcement, and industrial applications, along with technological advancements and government investments in large-scale projects, further fuels market growth.

The emphasis on eco-friendly construction practices supports the market's expansion.



Top 10 Companies in the Concrete Fiber Market:

The market is highly fragmented, with over 50 players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the concrete fiber market. Some of the major players provide a complete range of services. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

BASF SE

Sika AG

Bekaert SA

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

Owens Corning

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

The Euclid Chemical Company

ABC Polymer Industries

Nycon Corporation

Fibercon International Inc.



Related Reports:



