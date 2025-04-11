DEADLINE ALERT for VTRS, CGC, and ECG: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS)

Class Period: August 8, 2024 – February 26, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Viatris’ efforts to downplay the ramifications of the Indore facility’s failed FDA inspection fell short of reality; (2) the impact to the Company’s projected fiscal year 2025 finances from the combination of the ongoing remediation efforts at the facility, the inability for the facility to manufacture and ship key products for the Company, particularly Lenalidomide, the inability for Viatris to convince the FDA to expand the exempt list to include such drugs, and an associated impact on shipments to other regions from the Indore facility was significant and resulted in much more than “a little bit” of a headwind; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)

Class Period: May 30, 2024 – February 6, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Canopy had incurred significant costs producing Claybourne pre-rolled joints in connection with the Claybourne product launch in Canada; (2) the foregoing costs, in addition to certain indirect costs that Canopy incurred in connection with its Storz & Bickel vaporizer devices, were likely to have a significant negative impact on the Company’s gross margins and overall financial results; (3) accordingly, Defendants had overstated the efficacy of Canopy’s cost reduction measures and the health of its gross margins while downplaying issues with the same; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE: ECG)

Class Period: October 31, 2024 – February 11, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s backlog conversion cycle had become elongated due to larger, more complex projects; (2) as a result, the Company’s revenue recognition would be delayed; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

