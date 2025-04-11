55+ Buyer’s Market Trends: Where Active Adults Have the Most Buying Power

CHICAGO, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 55+ real estate market is constantly shifting, with some regions emerging as strong buyer’s markets. According to a new analysis by 55places.com , rising inventory levels and declining home prices in several areas are creating ideal conditions for active adult homebuyers.

Key Insights from the 55places.com Analysis:

Florida Leads in Buyer’s Market Conditions: Southeast Florida now has a record 14 months of inventory in 55+ communities, doubling from last year, while other Florida regions like Fort Myers and the Central Gulf Coast are seeing similar trends.

Tennessee and Arizona Offer More Choices: The Knoxville area has doubled its inventory of 55+ homes, while the Tucson-Green Valley area also has a growing number of available listings, providing homebuyers with more options.

Delaware and Texas See Rising Inventory: The Delaware-Ocean City area has 48% more active listings in 55+ communities, while Austin and Houston are seeing increased supply, creating favorable conditions for buyers.



What This Means for 55+ Homebuyers

"Active adults looking for the best value in a 55+ community should consider markets where inventory is rising and prices are stabilizing," says Bill Ness, CEO and Founder of 55places.com. "In many regions, buyers now have more negotiating power and opportunities to secure a great home at a competitive price."

Top 55+ Buyer’s Markets Right Now:

Southeast Florida Area: 14 months of inventory, up 100% from last year.

Fort Myers-Naples Area: 10 months of inventory, with lower home prices.

Knoxville Area: Inventory has doubled, giving buyers more options.

Delaware-Ocean City Area: 48% increase in active listings, with prices stabilizing.

Tucson-Green Valley Area: 5 months of inventory, with longer days on market.



How to Leverage These Market Trends:

More Negotiating Power: In a buyer’s market, sellers are often more willing to lower prices, cover closing costs, or make repairs to secure a sale.

More Choices and Less Competition: High inventory means buyers can take their time to find the right home without facing bidding wars.

Better Deals in Key Retirement Areas: Locations like Florida, Tennessee, and Delaware are becoming increasingly attractive for 55+ homebuyers looking for affordability and value.



Methodology

55places.com analyzed data from over 70 Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) covering home sales from 2024 to 2025 across more than 2,500 active adult communities. The study focused on both age-restricted and age-targeted communities designed for 55+ residents. Metrics such as inventory levels, closing activity, and price trends were aggregated to provide a comprehensive market overview. The analysis excludes private sales and new construction homes sold directly by builders.

About 55places.com

55places.com is the premier resource for active adult communities, offering in-depth market analysis, expert real estate services, and a comprehensive database of age-restricted and age-targeted communities across the U.S.

