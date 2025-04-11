SECU Foundation Awards $500,000 to Helpmate for Domestic Violence Shelter in Buncombe County

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A $500,000 grant awarded by SECU Foundation will contribute toward the construction of a new shelter for Western North Carolina’s largest service provider for domestic violence survivors, Helpmate, increasing the current space to support 475 adults and children annually.

Helpmate is the only organization in Buncombe County devoted solely to providing shelter and a full range of survivor services, including a 24-hour crisis hotline, case management, court and child advocacy, counseling, and education. In 2023 the non-profit fielded over 3,500 crisis hotline calls and provided shelter to 246 children and adults.

“The Foundation is eager to support the important work that Helpmate has been doing in Buncombe County for over 45 years to assist domestic violence survivors,” said SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell. “This grant will enable them to greatly expand services to the community and provide a safe place for healing and hope for many more who are in need.”

“Helpmate is grateful for the support of SECU Foundation to enable us to continue to offer safety, shelter, and support to survivors of domestic violence,” said Helpmate Executive Director April Burgess-Johnson. “This award will provide a challenge opportunity to help the organization raise the last $1 million needed to construct a new 43-bed shelter, which will be a safe haven for adults and children who are fleeing abusive homes and creating new and violence-free lives. We invite the community to join SECU Foundation in supporting this important and life-saving endeavor.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $300 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director, secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b66cda08-bf3b-4f75-811c-39ab3335b662

SECU Foundation Awards $500,000 to Helpmate for Domestic Violence Shelter in Buncombe County Holding the check, left to right, are Helpmate Executive Director April Burgess-Johnson, SECU Asheville-Airport Road Branch Vice President Jenna Johnson, SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell, and SECU Asheville-UNCA Branch Vice President Angel Jones, surrounded by Helpmate and SECU representatives.

