New England Amputee Soccer Returns to Gillette Stadium for Elite Showcase Match

New England and Metro NY to lock horns for second-annual full-length game at Gillette Stadium Two sides made history last year with inaugural full-length game at Gillette - New England ran out 4-2 victors

Featuring US National Team stars, game to be held at New England Revolution and New England Patriots' home during Limb Loss And Limb Difference Awareness Month

People around the world are watching. Family and friends have can see us play in a professional setting, and people with limb differences can see us representing our sport on an incredible stage.” — Nico Calabria

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New England Amputee Soccer Team returns to the iconic Gillette Stadium this April, bringing the physicality, speed, and skill of adaptive soccer to a national stage in an eagerly anticipated, elite-level showdown against Metro NY.Bringing together some of the best players in the country, the game will mark the second full-length amputee soccer game ever held at Gillette, following last year’s historic debut in which New England defeated their east coast rivals 4-2 in front of a vocal and passionate crowd.The two teams will lock horns in Foxborough again on Saturday, April 19, 2025, immediately following New England Revolution’s Major League Soccer visit of New York City FC (which kicks-off at 7:30PM ET). Contested during Limb Loss And Limb Difference Awareness Month (LLLDAM), $5 of ticket sales purchased for the double-header via this link supports local adaptive soccer.New England and U.S. Men’s National Team Captain Nico Calabria, who scored two goals in last year’s game, is the Co-Founder of the New England Amputee Soccer Association. Born without his right leg, the Stars and Stripes skipper is the top goalscorer for his country, and believes the chance to showcase amputee soccer in a world-famous venue reflects the remarkable and rapid growth of ‘the fastest game on one leg.’“The opportunity to play this game at Gillette Stadium for the second year in a row is an incredible privilege,” Calabria said. “Players from around the United States and around the world are watching - our family and friends have the opportunity to see us play in a professional setting, and people with limb differences can see us representing our sport on an incredible stage.“NEASA and its members share a dream: to help grow this sport into a professional league across the country. We are taking steps in that direction with this amazing opportunity and through the unwavering support of the New England Revolution.“It means the world to me, and makes me feel like all the work behind the scenes is worth it. Other teams across the country want these opportunities and they are eager for the same level of support we enjoy here in New England.”Also set to be broadcast live on USA Amputee Soccer’s official YouTube channel , the match offers sports fans a unique chance to witness some of the best players in amputee soccer, support adaptive athletes, and experience the intense physicality and passion of the sport in one of the most iconic stadiums in the world.Tickets for the game are available now via this link . With each ticket sold, $5 will be donated to help fund training, outreach, and opportunities for athletes with limb differences in New England.

Revolution All In (Episode 15) | Amputee soccer history made at Gillette Stadium

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.