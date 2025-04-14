Arizona School of Real Estate & Business (ASREB) Hosts 10th Annual Journal Industry Awards

ASREB has been a trusted provider of pre-licensing courses for the real estate industry for 55 years, educating more real estate students than any other school in Arizona.

PHOENIX , AZ, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arizona School of Real Estate & Business (ASREB) , the state’s leading real estate school for 55 years, is proud to announce their 10th annual Journal Industry Awards . The event recognizes and celebrates talented professionals in the Arizona real estate industry for their contributions and achievements within the field and their communities. This year’s ceremony will be held at the Musical Instrument Museum on April 25, 2025. In addition to the awards presentation, guests will enjoy motivational remarks from industry leaders, opportunities to network with fellow real estate professionals — including past award winners — and a selection of light fare and refreshments.ASREB is Arizona’s number one provider of real estate pre-licensing courses, continuing education, and professional development, offering seminars, certification programs, and advanced training to help real estate professionals thrive in their careers. With more graduates than any other real estate school in the state, ASREB has been revolutionizing real estate education for 55 years. The school publishes the Arizona Journal of Real Estate & Business , a leading industry publication that, for 30 years, has provided vital information and resources for Arizona real estate professionals. The Journal Industry Awards were established to recognize the publication’s influence and positive impact on Arizona’s real estate community. Produced monthly, the publication reaches over 30,000 print and 90,000 digital readers.The Journal Industry Awards have been a highly anticipated annual event for ten years. For a decade, ASREB has not only ensured that the real estate community is recognized for its outstanding achievements but also fostered a premier event where professionals can gain insights, hear from inspiring leaders and connect with other movers and shakers. Individuals are nominated by their peers and then evaluated by ASREB to select a winner. Throughout its history, the awards ceremony has recognized over 120 outstanding individuals, including real estate agents, home inspectors, commercial real estate brokers, real estate educators and more. This year, ASREB received over 100 nominations across all award categories.“For ten years, the Journal Industry Awards have celebrated the dedication, innovation and impact of Arizona’s real estate professionals," said Jenny Hogan-Lizarraga, Senior Manager of Market Development at ASREB and Hogan School of Real Estate. "This milestone year is a testament to the passion and perseverance of those who shape our industry. We look forward to honoring their achievements and bringing the community together for an impactful evening."14 distinct awards will be presented at this year’s celebration, including Real Estate Agent of the Year, Real Estate Rookie of the Year and Educator of the Year. Over 200 top performers from the local real estate sector will be in attendance, many of whom have been nominated for an award by their peers. Remarks will be given by leading experts in real estate, including Lance Billingsley, Vice President of Development at Navi Title and host of the 13% Podcast, and Rachel Krill from Real Broker and Hello Culture, a top-performing real estate agent and consultant with over 20 years of experience. Several past Journal Industry Awards winners will not only be in attendance, but also present the awards they received last year, including Andrew Harshman (2023 Home Inspector of the Year), Derek Tschilar (2023 Rookie of the Year), Michelle Macklin (2023 Luxury Agent of the Year), Sarah Ruiz (2023 Transaction Coordinator of the Year) and Crystle Mulzet (2023 Title Agent of the Year).“As we recognize the tenth anniversary of the Journal Industry Awards this year, we are reminded of the incredible talent and dedication within Arizona’s real estate community," said Greg Muir, Executive Vice President and GM at ASREB. "We are honored to continue this tradition of recognition and look forward to an awards ceremony that not only celebrates this year’s achievements but also inspires future success."For more information on the Journal Industry Awards or ASREB, visit www.asreb.com About ASREB:ASREB has been a trusted provider of pre-licensing courses for the real estate industry for 55 years, educating more real estate students than any other school in Arizona. ASREB offers classroom courses at their three campuses, Glendale, Scottsdale, and Tucson — the location of ASREB’s sister school, the Hogan School of Real Estate. ASREB also offers online and live stream renewal courses tailored to Arizona licensees. The school supports the Arizona Journal of Real Estate & Business, a leading industry publication featuring national and local expert writers and columnists. The Journal Industry Awards were founded due to the publication's positive reception and impact on the Arizona real estate community. For more information, visit asreb.com.###

