The MicDrop Agency Named the PR Agency of Record for ENR FutureTech 2025 and 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MicDrop Agency , an award-winning communications firm specializing in technology-driven industries, has been appointed the official Public Relations Agency of Record (AOR) for ENR FutureTech 2025 . This partnership underscores The MicDrop Agency’s expanding influence in the construction technology space and its dedication to supporting transformative events that advance innovation across the industry.

ENR FutureTech 2025, the premier construction technology forum presented by Engineering News-Record (ENR), annually brings together executive construction tech decision-makers, buyers, and innovators from across the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industries. The 2025 event will focus on emerging technologies to enhance productivity, profitability, safety, and overall project execution across various sectors with a particular focus on the long-term construction technology needs of project owners.

“Partnering with Engineering News-Record—a legacy publication that has set the standard in construction journalism for more than 150 years—is a proud moment for The MicDrop Agency,” said Katie Zeppieri, Founder and Chief Brand Strategist of The MicDrop Agency . “We’ve built a strong track record supporting startups and scaleups that are reimagining the built world through technology, which is a topic ENR has covered closely for decades. As the communications agency of choice for companies looking to accelerate growth and drive industry impact, we’re excited to help elevate the voices shaping what’s next—alongside a platform as respected and influential as ENR,” she added.

“We are excited to partner with The MicDrop Agency as our first-ever official PR Agency of Record for ENR FutureTech 2025 and 2026,” said Scott Seltz, Group Publisher of ENR . “Their expertise in the construction technology space and proven success in building visibility for emerging companies make them the ideal partner to amplify the reach of our event. ENR FutureTech is already recognized as the go-to conference for innovation in construction technology, and we look forward to growing its influence even further together with The MicDrop Agency.”

The MicDrop Agency’s appointment as PR Agency of Record comes as it grows its team and expands its U.S. footprint, marked by the opening of a new office in Austin, Texas. This milestone further reinforces the agency’s reputation as a trusted communications partner for high-growth companies at the intersection of technology, innovation, and industry transformation.

With its strategic location in San Francisco, at the heart of the construction technology ecosystem, ENR FutureTech 2025 continues to attract top innovators, decision-makers, and industry leaders from across the architecture, engineering, and construction sectors. The event is a vital platform for showcasing technological advancements that drive industry productivity, safety, and profitability. For more information about the event, please visit the website here .

About ENR FutureTech:

ENR FutureTech is the premier forum for architecture, engineering, and construction professionals to discover the emerging technologies and advancements revolutionizing industry productivity, safety, and profitability. Produced annually by ENR—the trusted authority in engineering and construction news, FutureTech embodies the media brand’s legacy of integrity and insight. The event showcases thought-provoking keynotes, expert-led panels, hands-on workshops, and cutting-edge exhibitions, all centered around the latest innovations shaping the future of construction. Learn more: https://bit.ly/ENR-FutureTech

About The MicDrop Agency:

The MicDrop Agency is an award-winning integrated communications consulting firm specializing in public relations, digital communications, and reputation management. Guided by an entrepreneurial ethos and led by 2x TED speaker Katie Zeppieri, The MicDrop Agency is dedicated to delivering tailored, comprehensive solutions that elevate brand awareness and drive meaningful results for clients. Learn more: www.themicdropagency.com

