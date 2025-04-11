Antibody Discovery Market Size to Achieve USD 22,570 Mn by 2034 | Statifacts

The global antibody discovery market size is anticipated to reach approximately USD 22,570 million by 2034, up from USD 9,570 million in 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 10% from 2025 to 2034. A study published by Statifacts a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Ottawa, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Statifacts, the global antibody discovery market size is set to rise from USD 8,700 million in 2024 to USD 22,570 million in 2034, representing a CAGR of 10% from 2025 to 2034. The antibody discovery market growth is driven by the rising incidence of autoimmune and cancer diseases, rising preference for outsourcing in the pharmaceutical industry, customization for personalized treatments, emerging disease targets, and rising demand for therapeutic antibodies.

Industry Snapshot



Antibody discovery is important for monoclonal antibody production and shapes pharmaceutical treatments for a high range of conditions, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases, and also influences our understanding of disease and diagnostics. Antibody discovery services quickly identify and express antibody sequences with a broad affinity range for your target.

The antibody discovery market refers to the production, distribution, and use of antibody discovery, which includes the selective binding of immunoglobulins like IgG to their intended target. It specifies that antibody discovery is important for use in research and medicine, allowing the resulting antibodies may efficiently interact with and modulate their designated targets. Antibodies are proteins that protect us when unwanted substance enters our body.

Advancements in antibody drug discovery include the use of artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning, and machine learning (ML). AI in antibody-drug discovery focuses on modifying and discovering antibody structures or sequences that bind a therapeutic target. With the help of AI, researchers can instantly determine which antibody best binds to the target. The benefits of AI-based antibody drug discovery include accelerated development for addressing pandemic scenarios, IP prolongation, and reduced research and development (R&D) costs.

In March 2025, an artificial intelligence (AI) -based drug discovery platform, Hu-mAtrIx introduced by Nona Biosciences and designed to improve the identification and development of antibody-based therapies.



Antibody Discovery Market Key Highlights

North America led the global market with the largest market share of 37% in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the largest CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2034.

By method, the phage display segment has held the major revenue share of 48% in 2024.

By method, the hybridoma segment is projected to expand at a notable CAGR of 10.9% during the projected period.

By antibody Type, the human antibody segment recorded more than 50% of revenue share in 2024.

By antibody Type, the murine antibody segment is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the projected period.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry segment registered the maximum market share of 42% in 2024.

By end-user, the academic laboratory segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major Key Trends in the Antibody Discovery Market

Rising demand for therapeutic antibodies : Monoclonal antibodies have many potential therapeutic uses in treating viral infection, substance abuse, septicemia, poisoning, cancer, autoimmune diseases, asthma, and other diseases.

: Monoclonal antibodies have many potential therapeutic uses in treating viral infection, substance abuse, septicemia, poisoning, cancer, autoimmune diseases, asthma, and other diseases. Rising R&D investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies: The improved precision and efficiency in discovering new antibodies attract substantial investment from biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Investing in R&D allows companies to develop novel products or enhance existing ones, meeting customer preferences and needs.

The improved precision and efficiency in discovering new antibodies attract substantial investment from and pharmaceutical companies. Investing in R&D allows companies to develop novel products or enhance existing ones, meeting customer preferences and needs. Increasing antibody production adoption for personalized medicine: Monoclonal antibodies are used for diagnosis, disease treatment, and research. Personalized medicine benefits include a more participatory role for patients, personalized and targeted interventions, more accurate diagnosis, and prediction and prevention of disease.



Limitations & Challenges in the Antibody Discovery Market:

High cost of antibody production : The mammalian cell culture systems are costly because of the need for complex bioreactor setups, specialized media, and serum supplements. The production of stable mammalian cell lines is time-consuming and needs high screening and optimization.

: The mammalian systems are costly because of the need for complex bioreactor setups, specialized media, and serum supplements. The production of stable mammalian cell lines is time-consuming and needs high screening and optimization. Stringent government regulations: The most important challenge in the production of monoclonal antibodies lies in the manufacturing process. Monoclonal antibodies are complex and large molecules that need advanced and special manufacturing processes.

Development of Antibody Discovery Platforms: Market’s Largest Potential



The use of humanized antibodies helped greatly to enhance the clinical tolerance of monoclonal antibody therapeutics. Antibody discovery methods have advanced remarkably, including techniques like next-generation sequencing, hybridoma technology, phage display, and B-cell sorting, allowing for more effective and accurate antibody development. Advanced antibody engineering techniques have many uses in the fields of therapeutic medicines, diagnostics, biotechnology, and immunology. Antibodies are highly used as diagnostic tools in various formats.

In February 2025, to develop a new antibody discovery platform, a biotechnology ecosystem company, Alloy Therapeutic Inc. collaborated with Pfizer Inc.



Regional Analysis:



North America Held the Dominant Position: Technological Advancement to Support Growth

North America held a significant share of the antibody discovery market in 2024. Enhanced regulatory approvals for therapies, increased research and development (R&D) funding and development, a partnership between research institutions and biotech firms, the development of more effective antibody production technologies, and increasing incidences of cancers such as melanoma and lymphoma.

Major Factors for the Market’s Expansion in North America

In October 2024, $76 million was invested to expand antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) manufacturing for new cancer therapies by MilliporeSigma.

In February 2025, to evaluate Ivonescimab, a new, investigational PD-1 / VEGF bispecific antibody, in collaboration with many of Pfizer’s antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) across many solid tumor settings, announced by Summit Therapeutics Inc. a clinical trial partnership with Pfizer Inc.

What Expect From Asian Countries Till 2034?

Asia Pacific is projected to host the fastest-growing market in the coming years. Integration of data science and AI, emerging disease targets, rising number of strategic partnerships, customization for personalized treatments, innovations in computational and screening methods, and rising demand for therapeutic antibodies are driving the growth of the antibody discovery market in the region.

Top Asian Countries for Antibody Discovery Treatment

India: Primarily, the HIV Vaccine Translational Research (HVTR) laboratories focus on studying the functional and genetic diversities of mostly circulating HIV-1 clade C in India. This informs the characterization and discovery of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and the selection of broadly neutralizing mAbs combinations as region-specific prevention products.

In March 2024, Vabysmo, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) and neovascular or “wet’’ age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) in India, was launched by Roche Pharma India.



Japan: Japan's antibody discovery market growth is driven by infrastructural and technological advances that give better disease diagnosis.

In September 2023, the Japan Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare approved EPIKINLY as the first and only T-cell-engaging antibody treatment in Japan for adult patients announced by Genmab A/S.



Antibody Discovery Market Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 9,570 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 22,570 Million Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 10% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Method, By Antibody Type, By End-user, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Method Insights

The phage display segment underwent notable growth in the antibody discovery market during 2024. The main benefit of phage display is its potential to generate large libraries of many antibodies relatively instantly. This is due to the technology, including inserting genes encoding antibody fragments into bacteriophages, which are then used to create a library of phages displaying many antibody fragments. The benefits of antibody phage display include lower propagative cost, no involvement of animal cell culture, safety, easy manipulation, and production of large-sized combinatorial libraries.

In March 2025, the launch of the Technology Access Program for custom peptide libraries for serum antibody analysis services was announced by a leading provider of service for proteome-wide antibody profiling and target identification, CDI Labs Canada Inc.



The hybridoma segment will gain a significant market share over the studied period of 2025 to 2034. The main benefit of this technique is that with the initiation of hybridoma isolation, of monoclonal antibodies becomes very easy.

Antibody Type Insights

The human antibody segment enjoyed a prominent position in the antibody discovery market during 2024. Humanized antibodies are those antibodies that, in addition to the Fc portion of the antibody derived from human sequences. The humanized antibody benefits include improved safety and lower ADA formation.

The murine antibody segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. The key functions of murine antibodies include providing long-term protection against pathogens, assisting in phagocytosis, directly attacking viral pathogens, activating the immune system in case of bacterial pathogens, and binds to pathogens.

In October 2024, the launch of its MultiPro Human Discovery Panel, an innovative antibody panel designed to change single-cell multi-omics research, was announced by a leader in antibody-based multiplexed solutions for single-cell multi-omics, Proteintech Genomics.



End-user Insights



The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry segment captured a significant portion of the antibody discovery market in 2024. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry properties of therapeutic antibodies are an active area for concentrating on biophysical features like aggregation propensity and thermal stability. Monoclonal antibody production shapes pharmaceutical treatments for a high range of conditions, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

The academic laboratory segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. Because of the excellent properties of antibody specificity, they make exquisite tools that enable conclusions to be drawn about the target molecule and pathway of interest. Researchers at university-based laboratories can use it to determine which antibodies bind the target.

Antibody Discovery Market Top Companies:

Eurofins Scientific

Evotec

Twist Bioscience

Genscript Technology Corporation

Biocytogen

Sartorius AG

Danaher Corporation

Fairjourney Biologics S.A

Creative Biolabs

Charles River Laboratories

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Antibody Discovery Market:

In June 2024, the first-in-human clinical trial to determine the safety and efficacy of an experimental monoclonal antibody against enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), which can cause serious respiratory disease, was launched by Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

In December 2024, the revolutionary high throughput microbioreactor platform for automated top clone screening, the Cydem VT Automated Clone Screening System, was launched by a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation and a company of Danaher Corporation, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences.

Antibody Discovery Market Segmentation:

By Method

Phage Display

Hybridoma

Others





By Antibody Type

Humanized Antibody

Human Antibody

Chimeric Antibody

Murine Antibody

By End-user

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Research Laboratory

Academic Laboratory



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



