Allegro demonstrates safety profile of osteoarthritis hydrogel in data presentation at World Congress on Osteoporosis

Allegro’s microparticle hydrogel hydrocelin has the potential to be a first-in-class disease-modifying injectable treatment for osteoarthritis

Preclinical study to be presented at WCO conference shows no pyrogenicity

Pivotal clinical trial in osteoarthritis patients on track to start in 2025





Liege, Belgium – 11 April 2025 (16:00 CET) – Allegro NV, a biomedical company developing transformative nanotechnology-based treatments for degenerative joint disease, today presented positive preclinical data demonstrating the satisfactory safety profile of its hydrocelin injectable treatment for osteoarthritis at the World Congress on Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases (WCO) in Rome. The study, which showed that hydrocelin is non-pyrogenic, was part of a series of preclinical tests into several safety aspects for the product, all of which have yielded a satisfactory profile.

“Presenting the positive results of our preclinical safety studies with hydrocelin at WCO is important recognition of the work we are doing to apply new technologies to the treatment of osteoarthritis. The unique cross-linking properties of hydrocelin make us believe there is huge potential to help alleviate the pain and suffering of people with osteoarthritis. As Allegro’s next milestone is the start of a pivotal trial in patients, which we expect later this year, we hope to quickly see our vision confirmed,” said Lucas Decuypere, Chief Executive Officer at Allegro.

Hydrocelin contains cross-linked microparticles that are designed to act as tiny shock absorbers in the synovial fluid of the affected joints. Restoring the shock-absorbing capacity of the synovial fluid is intended to provide pain relief and protect cartilage. The product is intended to be administered by injection once yearly. In addition to the pyrogenicity study, the company has also found a satisfactory safety record in preclinical studies assessing irritation, delayed sensitization and systemic toxicity.

Poster presentation details:

Title: Pyrogenicity assessment of crosslinked hydrogel microparticles (HMPs) utilizing the rabbit pyrogen test in accordance with European pharmacopoeia guidelines

Session time and date: Friday April 11, 2025: 09:00 – 17:00 Poster viewing session I

Lead authors: J. Schelfhout and B. Gür

Poster presentation number: P293

About hydrocelin (ALG-001)

Hydrocelin is an injectable microparticle hydrogel designed as a potential disease-modifying treatment for osteoarthritis. The biodegradable gel is an inert biocomposite, which confers unique mechanical properties and naturally self-reassembles. Forming a porous cell-friendly 3D scaffolding structure, the cross-linked microparticles may act as tiny shock absorbers in the synovial fluid, even under demanding conditions. By restoring elasticity, hydrocelin should enhance impact absorption and optimize load distribution. It is designed to provide pain relief, protect cartilage, and promote joint homeostasis. The treatment is minimally invasive.

About Allegro NV

Allegro is a private biomedical company developing transformative treatments for degenerative joint diseases based on its proprietary nanotechnology platform, INTRICATE. The company’s lead product candidate, hydrocelin (ALG-001), is a potential first-in-class, disease-modifying candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis. Allegro is preparing hydrocelin for clinical studies in humans later this year, and for a commercial launch in 2027.

For more information please visit www.allegro.bio.

For further information please contact:



Allegro NV

Lucas Decuypere

Chief Executive Officer

info@allegro.bio





Investor Relations

Mary-Ann Chang

Cohesion Bureau

+44 7483 284 853

mary-ann.chang@cohesionbureau.com



Media Relations

Douwe Miedema

Cohesion Bureau

+352 621 562 764

douwe.miedema@cohesionbureau.com

Important information

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.